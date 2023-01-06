Read full article on original website
Lafayette Mom Removed from Library Board Meeting Sparks Backlash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Tensions were once again high at a library board meeting in Lafayette after a local mother who was critical of the board was made to leave by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies. The woman, who was identified on social media as Melanie Brevis, spoke out strongly...
News notes
MLK celebration is Jan. 15 The 36th Martin Luther King Jr. City-Wide Celebration is scheduled Jan. 15. The theme is “Together We Can Be the Dream” and guest speaker is Bishop Brian K. Stevens, of Abbeville. A parade is to start at 2 p.m. with assembly at the Eunice City Hall parking lot. Lineup is at 1:30 p.m. The program is to start at 3 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St., Eunice…
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 9 01:58 Disturbance in the 300 block of East Dean. 09:03 Stolen license plate in the 100 block of Boudreaux. 09:34 Eunice Jr. High student walked off of campus, possibly headed toward North Martin Luther King. 10:50 Bullet holes in a home in the 700 block of South Beulah. 11:12 Break in reported in the 600…
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 6 Tracey Ann Terry, 42, 800 block of South Martin Luther King, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Rapheus Tra’Shawn Joseph, 45, 300 block of West Gum, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. January 7 Christopher Oneal Thomas, 34, 1800 block of State Ave., Ville Platte. Contempt of court. January 8 Hubert Ray Fontenot, 31, 300 block of Perriotti, Eunice…
Man arrested for punching woman, officer at local business
He will be booked on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and a citation for reckless operation of a vehicle.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 10 Jackson Devanie, 21, 4700 block of Warwick Blvd., Alexandria. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS, speeding. Arrested by Sunset Police. Catherine Tenea Anderson, 40…
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023. James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse. Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on...
Residents concerned as neighborhood overtaken by squatters in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the […]
Opelousas road closure to begin for repairs
Opelousas City Administration has announced a road closure that will take place starting Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Lafayette Police warn of arrest warrant scam
The Lafayette Police Department urges citizens to be aware of an arrest warrant scam circulating locally.
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit
The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
Several arrests made in Opelousas shooting that injured one, minor age offenders
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding the January 4, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 1200 Blk. of Margie Place just after 8:00 PM.
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Darrell Thibodeaux
EUNICE–With great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Darrell Thibodeaux announces his passing on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home at the age of 70. A Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice with Deacon Chuck Ortego, officiating. Darrell was born on March 9, 1952 in Mamou to Elzia and Isbella Miler…
Father of slain New Iberia teen speaks out on son’s case, says more needs to be done
New Iberia community activist Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis met with the district attorney's office demanding more to be done in his son Garon's murder case.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
