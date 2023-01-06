ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eunice News

News notes

MLK celebration is Jan. 15 The 36th Martin Luther King Jr. City-Wide Celebration is scheduled Jan. 15. The theme is “Together We Can Be the Dream” and guest speaker is Bishop Brian K. Stevens, of Abbeville. A parade is to start at 2 p.m. with assembly at the Eunice City Hall parking lot. Lineup is at 1:30 p.m. The program is to start at 3 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St., Eunice…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 9 01:58 Disturbance in the 300 block of East Dean. 09:03 Stolen license plate in the 100 block of Boudreaux. 09:34 Eunice Jr. High student walked off of campus, possibly headed toward North Martin Luther King. 10:50 Bullet holes in a home in the 700 block of South Beulah. 11:12 Break in reported in the 600…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 6 Tracey Ann Terry, 42, 800 block of South Martin Luther King, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Rapheus Tra’Shawn Joseph, 45, 300 block of West Gum, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. January 7 Christopher Oneal Thomas, 34, 1800 block of State Ave., Ville Platte. Contempt of court. January 8 Hubert Ray Fontenot, 31, 300 block of Perriotti, Eunice…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 10 Jackson Devanie, 21, 4700 block of Warwick Blvd., Alexandria. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of CDS, speeding. Arrested by Sunset Police. Catherine Tenea Anderson, 40…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023. James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse. Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS 42

Residents concerned as neighborhood overtaken by squatters in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
OAKDALE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit

The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Darrell Thibodeaux

EUNICE–With great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Darrell Thibodeaux announces his passing on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home at the age of 70. A Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice with Deacon Chuck Ortego, officiating. Darrell was born on March 9, 1952 in Mamou to Elzia and Isbella Miler…
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site

The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy