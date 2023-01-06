Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An animal neglect investigation has led authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning. The newspaper reported the animals were in a state of extreme neglect. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the property owner. A neighbor said last week that she’s been calling the sheriff’s office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.
newscenter1.tv
Triple homicide trial gets underway in Rapid City on Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After nearly two and a half years since his arrest, the murder trial of 37 year-old Arnson Absolu is now underway. Absolu is being charged with three homicides. Judge Robert Gusinski, who has presided over past court appearances for Absolu, began the process of selecting jurors on Monday, and says it could take anywhere from three to five weeks until the process is completed.
drgnews.com
Pennington County Oyate Court criminal justice reform effort expanding to Tripp County
A criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and tribal communities that began in Pennington County is spreading. Zach Pahlke, the Tripp County State’s Attorney, has asked Pastor Jonathan Old Horse to advise him on how a program similar to Rapid City’s Oyate Court can be implemented in Tripp County.
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother
A group of Native American activists and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met. Tuesday will mark four weeks of group meetings, […] The post Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native American mother appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noel Rivera, a 44-year-old man from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Rivera, according to a Department of Justice release, was involved in shipping large amounts of methamphetamine and then...
KELOLAND TV
Man gets nearly 20 years for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mexico will spend nearly two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Noel Rivera, 44, was part of an organization that brought large amounts of meth from Arizona and other places to South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 44-year-old Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Arizona to the Rapid City area. In a conspiracy that ran for more than...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KELOLAND TV
14 horses, 2 donkeys seized in animal neglect investigation
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a case of animal neglect in Pennington County. Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office impounded 14 horses and two donkeys in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue related to a criminal investigation. The South Dakota Animal Industry Boarded is aiding in the investigation.
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
kotatv.com
Pennington County administration offices operate under new hours
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington administration office has new operating hours. The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although administration offices will be closed on Fridays, some departments will still be open. “There are or some of our departments like the sheriff’s...
Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seizes 14 horses, 2 donkeys in animal abuse investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized 14 horses and 2 donkeys from a residence at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City on Thursday morning as part of an active criminal investigation regarding animal neglect. All animals have been moved to a...
KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem
A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused in a December shooting on the 900 block of Seventh Street appeared in court on Tuesday. Leon Plumman, 34 of Rapid City, made his first appearance in a video court proceeding from the Pennington County Jail. The judge in this case denied his bond request and Plumman has been ordered back to jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.
sdpb.org
A history of the Ellsworth Air Force Base
In January 1942, as the US was entering World War II, the War Department established an Army Air Base in Rapid City. The base would train crews for the B-17 Flying Fortress with deployment to fight the Axis in Europe. In late September 1942, the control tower opened along with...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
kotatv.com
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin...
