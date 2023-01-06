ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There are a handful of factors that influence life expectancy rates across the globe. Regions with high life expectancy rates typically offer a better quality of life in terms of healthcare, safety, exercise, weather, and more. Regions with high crime rates and poor healthcare systems will typically see lower life expectancy rates within their population.

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the Ohio county with the lowest life expectancy is Scioto County. Residents in this county live to be an average of 70.7 years old.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover which county in each state had the lowest life expectancy:

"Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Ohio. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System."

For more information and a full list of counties visit stacker.com .

Comments / 13

wesley mcdaniel
4d ago

Now it would make sense for our Government officials to pour some 💰 into finding out WHY???? They've been pouring it everywhere else.

Reply
8
Mmitchell78
4d ago

I can tell you why. people across the county are poor. heavy drug users drinking and most are heavy chain smokers. The doctors in the area are to money hungry to stop ant tell people if you cant stop smoking and using drugs we cant help you. they will medicate you and see you in a month for a breathing treatment or put you in rehab for drug use and once treatment is over. their right back at it overdosing and dieing. their are good people in county its to few and far between you see them.

Reply
2
Ronnie James
4d ago

I believe I read a article that said the average age across the U.S was 70 yrs. old.

Reply(7)
4
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
