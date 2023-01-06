Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
2023 will bring crisper methods for evaluating startup success
But if 2022 was a year of paradigm-shifting dynamics, 2023 will be a year when we’ll determine the winners and the losers — and more importantly, when crisper methods for evaluating success will emerge. The landscape for software companies. The tech ecosystem has seen a few downturns (though...
TechCrunch
Data observability startup Metaplane lands investment from YC, others
Observability tools to capture and analyze IT tool data aren’t new — and these days, they’re raising a respectable amount of capital. Monte Carlo, whose platform uses machine learning to infer what data looks like and assess its impact, became a unicorn last May with $135 million in funding. Rival Cribl confirmed its unicorn status with a new round of funding — $150 million — also in May. Other observability vendors with substantial backing behind them include Manta, Observe, Better Stack, Coralogix and Unravel Data.
TechCrunch
These 5 companies bootstrapped their way to big businesses while VCs came knocking
The reasons some founders shun the process of raising institutional funding vary based on individual circumstances. There are founders who don’t like the idea of giving up equity. Others don’t want to give up control of their operations and/or strategy. And there are many who want to hold on to both equity and control. Then there are those for whom raising venture capital is simply not as accessible, such as founders in emerging markets like Latin America.
TechCrunch
Ecobee CEO and founder speaks to TechCrunch Live about CES, Nest and finding product market fit
Nest loomed large over a part of this interview. While Lombard and Ecobee claim to have produced the first web-connected thermostat, Nest, launched four years after Ecobee, defined the standard. After Nest burst from stealth in 2011, it forced Ecobee to retool its smart thermostat. As Lombard admits, Nest changed the trajectory of Ecobee. “[The Nest thermostat] taught us the difference between wanting to be good and actually being good,” he said, adding later, “It really forced us to retool and think about what it means to be great.”
TechCrunch
5 cloud trends to track in 2023
In 2023, much of this preparation could come to fruition as the growth achieved in 2022 contributes to a stronger economy and rapid advancements, particularly in tech. Global IT spending is projected to climb by 5.1% to $4.6 trillion in 2023, according to Gartner, driven by a 11.3% increase in investments in cloud applications to $879.62 billion. What does this kind of increased spending and investment mean for organizations? C2C Global, a Google Cloud customer community, has identified five cloud trends to watch in 2023.
TechCrunch
Vista Equity Partners to acquire insurance software company Duck Creek for $2.6B
Boston-based Duck Creek, a SaaS-based software provider for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector, went public back in 2020, initially hitting a market cap of around $5 billion. After peaking at around $7 billion in early 2021, Duck Creek’s fortunes have fallen somewhat, with its valuation plummeting to below $2 billion over the past year, with a closing price of around $13 per share as of Friday.
TechCrunch
Check out the final four startups pitching tomorrow at CCC Web3 Demo Day
Today we’re revealing the final four startups ready to deliver their best five-minute pitch to a global audience, including some of the industry’s most influential founders and investors. Folks like Jonathan King (Coinbase Ventures), Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader (Uniswap Labs), Etiënne vantKruys (TRGC) and many more. Register today,...
TechCrunch
How can fintech startups outlast the VC winter?
However, in spite of all the crazy stories this year, there are real opportunities for aspiring fintech startups to become the new heroes of the multitrillion-dollar banking and embedded finance industry. In particular, I’m hearing that investors are reluctant to fund future potential unless it comes hand in hand with...
TechCrunch
OpenAI in talks to back Zeloof and chip legend Keller’s startup at $100 million valuation
Zeloof has partnered with engineering veteran Jim Keller to found Atomic Semi, a startup that seeks to manufacture chips, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The startup is using “radically” simplified and miniaturized semiconductor fabs and prototyping integrated circuits to produce “much more affordable” chips in hours, instead of the typical months-long time frame, the sources said.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
TechCrunch
Attention uses natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster
The New York-based startup announced today it has raised $3.1 million led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from institutional investors Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures and Ride Ventures. The round also included the founders of Ramp, Pawp, Truework and CB Insights. Attention was founded in September 2021 by CEO...
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital's Head of Research Sees More Venture Funding for Web3 Firms This Year
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 blockchain startups and trading-based services led venture-capital deals and funding in 2022, and the trend could continue this year, according to Alex Thorn, head of research at crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital. Thorn...
TechCrunch
Are Arm and Ant Group’s derailed exits back on track?
These jumps may seem like a paradox, as Ma’s near disappearance from public view is not exactly encouraging for Chinese entrepreneurs or foreign investors. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. However, as we have explored recently in...
TechCrunch
Google’s Extension SDK aims to bring latest features to older Android versions
As a part of this announcement, Google is opening up Photo Picker API support to Android 11 and Android 12. Photo Picker lets users give access to select photos from their library to an app — right now, only Android 13 users can use the latest photo-picker interface. Notably,...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance Will Let Anyone Create Curve Reward Farms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized-finance (DeFi) project Yearn Finance will allow users to create their own vaults to accrue yield and deposit proceeds to earn even more token rewards. Yearn will charge 10% as performance fees for providing...
TechCrunch
Virgin Orbit’s botched launch highlights shaky financial future
The “Start Me Up” mission attracted much attention; not only was it the company’s sixth launch, it was also billed as the first-ever space flight from the United Kingdom and the first-ever orbital launch attempt from the new Spaceport Cornwall, in southeast England. (Other U.K.-based rocket companies, like Orbex and Skyrora, are racing to be the first to conduct a vertical rocket launch from U.K. soil.)
TechCrunch
Web3-focused Beacon launches flagship demo day with 13 crypto startups
We’re only in the second week of 2023, but demo days have already begun as founders try to keep momentum alive in the ever-changing crypto market. Beacon, a web3-focused early-stage accelerator program, launched last year, and its flagship cohort just graduated. The teams in the first cohort, known as Cohort 0, presented their ideas on Tuesday during a demo day, exclusively covered by TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
FLIK’s unified checkout solution gives sellers in Southeast Asia more control over data
Based in Jakarta, FLIK announced today that it has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding from East Ventures, with participation from Init-6, GMO VenturePartners and Saison Capital. Before founding FLIK, Gadi’s previous startups included Pawoon, a point-of-sale platform that enables businesses to accept digital payments. Gadi told TechCrunch that...
TechCrunch
Microsoft partners with AiFi to launch Smart Store Analytics, a tracking service for cashierless outlets
AiFi’s “smart stores” are grocery stores, sports stadiums and convenience stores equipped with cameras that track what customers pick up and place in their carts, automatically charging their payment cards when they’re ready to check out. It’s similar to Amazon’s Just Walk Out tech; digital video captured by AiFi’s cameras feed a computer vision algorithm that recognizes shoppers’ behaviors, including when they pluck individual products from the shelves.
TechCrunch
Coinbase to cut 20% jobs, abandon ‘several’ projects to weather downturns in crypto market
This is the second round of major layoffs at the crypto exchange, which eliminated 18% of its workforce, or nearly 1,100 jobs last June, but there was “no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount,” Coinbase co-founder and chief executive Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post Tuesday.
