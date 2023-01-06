Read full article on original website
Centralia ESDA vehicle destroyed by fire
The Centralia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Centralia City Firemen believe a fuse box used with the battery in the engine compartment started the fire that sent flames shooting out of the engine compartment. Firemen were able to stop the fire before it burned the interior of the car.
Police respond to crash involving school bus in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a crash involving a Jackson school bus Monday morning. It happened on Jackson Blvd. about 11:30 a.m. Assistant Chief Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department says there were students on the bus, but couldn’t confirm the number during the preliminary stage. He says no one on the bus was injured.
Crews work on 2nd concrete pour on main span of new U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet took advantage of a week of warmer weather to move ahead with a second concrete pour on the main span of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge in Livingston County. The crew started...
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary and criminal damage at cemetery
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residential burglary at a Junction City home late Sunday morning. Entry is believed to have been made to the home through a window. A padlocked bedroom door was then busted off the hinges and the door frame broken. Three laptop computers and two lock boxes are reported missing. The case has been turned over to Junction City Police for further investigation.
Capaha Park dredging project drawing to a close
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The dredging project in Capaha Park is coming to an end in Cape Girardeau. The park’s pond has been undergoing renovations since 2022, and with the last rainfall has started rebuilding its water supply. “Things are going pretty good, weather has been actually pretty decent...
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to...
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
Wease Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is currently being held in the White County Jail after she was arrested on a White County warrant Saturday just before noon. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Carmi Police Department went to James Ave in reference to a warrant check. The officers made contact with 40 year old Mary Ann Wease and explained that she had an active warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Deputy Brown also explained to Wease that bond will $5,000/$500 cash along with the FTA fee of $75 and a $20 booking fee. Wease was then placed into custody and booked in the White County Jail.
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Project Bread Meal Sites in Salem and Centralia to reopen Monday
The Social Service Agency BCMW has announced that the Project Bread Meal Sites in Salem and Centralia will reopen to in-person dining on Monday. The Meal Sites have only been allowing seniors to pick up meals or to have them delivered by Meals on Wheels since March 2020 when COVID-19 first hit.
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
Southeast Missouri State University closes campuses, offices due to water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A campus wide water outage forced Southeast Missouri State University campuses and offices to close Monday, January 9. The outage was caused by a ruptured valve during work on the campus utility tunnels project, according to a statement on the university’s website. Facilities...
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
Carmi Police Department Report 1/5/2023
A Maunie man is behind bars after being charged with Domestic Battery. Brenton Jones of Washington Street had a complaint signed against him on Sunday after the victim reportedly had extensive injuries to her head and body. Jones was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, no bond has been set at this time.
