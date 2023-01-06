Read full article on original website
road runner
4d ago
I’m not sure what end game LIV is looking for. Add another tour or replace the PGA Tour? I’m sure Norman would love to replace the Tour. He’s always had a beef with them. I don’t think it will ever replace the Tour, so how long will the Saudi’s keep funding exhibition golf ?Just a thought.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour chief snaps over Tiger Woods PIP question: "I have discretion, OK?!"
Tiger Woods will not be docked money from the PGA Tour's bonus scheme for missing designated events, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed. Monahan has not been too vocal in recent months as the American circuit is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with their LIV Golf League rivals. But the embattled...
Adam Scott becomes 7th PGA Tour golfer to surpass $60 million in career earnings
Adam Scott came into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions with $59,873,599 in career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour. He’ll leave the island of Maui as the seventh golfer on Tour to rake in more than $60 million. Scott banked $210,000 for his solo 29th-place finish at Kapalua....
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth had an interesting response to a ‘disrespectful’ question over his putting
Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round. Throughout 2022, the three-time major champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued...
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Nickname Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac has a new nickname. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media for her new nickname on Sunday afternoon. Spiranac had a pretty great response to the political troll, Nick Adams, on Sunday. "Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers....
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
Jay Monahan says tour vs. LIV now about 'product versus product'
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Sunday of LIV Golf: "What they have is very different from what we have. We're going down our path, and they're going down theirs."
Golf.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse: How the $15 million payout will be distributed
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first “elevated” event on the PGA Tour’s schedule this year — and boy, is it lucrative for the 39 players competing at Kapalua this week. The winner will take home a whopping $2.7 million check — that’s equal to...
Golf.com
LIV? Masters? The state of golf? Legend Ben Crenshaw has some thoughts
Ben Crenshaw is worried about the state of golf and the Masters, where, through two victories, he may have gained his most fame. And he has a thought, too, on LIV Golf, the cause for his concern. On Friday, on an appearance on Golf Channel’s Golf Today, the 19-time PGA Tour winner was asked where he would like the Saudi-backed series to go moving forward.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm throws some shade on the Official World Golf Ranking (and Patrick Cantlay!) after latest win
It's been less than two months since Jon Rahm called the Official World Golf Ranking "laughable." And after what happened Monday morning, we're pretty sure he's still not in a laughing mood when it comes to that system. The World No. 5 shot a final-round 63 at Kapalua to pull...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
GolfWRX
Report: Former Ping staffer Brooke Henderson joins TaylorMade
According to SCOREGolf, LPGA superstar has signed an equipment deal with TaylorMade. The two-time major champion was with Ping prior to her contract expiring at the end of 2022 and had Ping clubs for all seven of her LPGA Tour victories. Last season, Henderson, who’s currently the sixth ranked female...
Collin Morikawa joins list of largest blown 54-hole leads in PGA Tour history
He breezed through 54 holes at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions without a bogey. He went to sleep on a six-shot lead after shooting 64-66-65 over the first three days. His lead grew to seven during the final round but when Collin Morikawa bogeyed the 14th hole, things seemingly started slipping away and fast. He then bogeyed the 15th and then the 16th. To recap: Morikawa had 67 straight holes without a bogey and then three bogeys in a row.
Golf.com
How TaylorMade’s new Stealth2 drivers offer even more forgiveness, speed
Pre-orders for the Stealth2 drivers start Jan. 10, with drivers arriving in retail shops on Feb. 17. Pick up all your gear at Fairway Jockey. The carbon wood is here to stay, and after the Stealth driver cemented its place into the bags of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and many more elite pros, Steath2 brings even more speed, forgiveness and control to players’ bags.
golfmagic.com
NEW: Callaway rolls out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023
Callaway has today rolled out revamped Supersoft and REVA golf balls for 2023. Both of the new golf ball ranges will be available at retail from January 26 at £29 per dozen. The launch comes just 24 hours after the brand released its brand new Paradym Driver. With the...
Golf.com
The 5 biggest gear storylines from the Tournament of Champions | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Callaway officially launched it Paradym drivers last week on Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. And thanks to an incredible final round from Jon Rahm, they took home top honors in the driver race to open the year. Rahm, who enjoyed a career season off the tee with Rogue ST in the bag, wasted little time getting acclimated to the new Paradym driver and fairway woods.
Golf Digest
The clubs Jon Rahm used to win the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
It seemed implausible. Hell, impossible. Jon Rahm trailed Collin Morikawa by nine shots early on Sunday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But by day's end the 28-year-old Spaniard had rallied to win the PGA Tour's 2023 opener by two shots, thanks to a closing 10-under 63—and some untimely bogeys from Morikawa down the stretch.
Golf.com
4 areas where TaylorMade’s Stealth 2 drivers excel, according to our robot
For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
