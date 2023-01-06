(Undated) -- Nebraska is a top ten state to raise a family in. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 8th in the nation. WalletHub uses over 50 key metrics to make its rankings and Nebraska ranks in the top 5 in three of them, affordable housing, families with young kids, and low divorce rate. Iowa ranks 9th overall. WalletHub says the top state to raise a family is Massachusetts and the worst is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.

