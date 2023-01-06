ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

kiowacountypress.net

Small changes by Nebraska drivers can make roads safer in 2023

(Nebraska News Connection) Traffic fatalities nationwide hit a 20-year high in 2022 - and they were up in Nebraska as well. Preliminary figures show fatal crashes up 15 percent statewide last year, with fatal crashes involving pedestrians up 60 percent. The state says seven in ten traffic fatalities last year involved people who weren't wearing seatbelts.
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
Panhandle Post

Snow expected for portions of Panhandle

A chance for light snow on Wednesday for portions of western and southwest Nebraska, including parts of the Sandhills. Snowfall amounts are expected to remain light with generally less than one inch accumulation. There may be a few pockets of one to two inches possible across far western and southwest Nebraska.
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
iheart.com

Nebraska Named 8th Best State To Raise A Family

(Undated) -- Nebraska is a top ten state to raise a family in. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 8th in the nation. WalletHub uses over 50 key metrics to make its rankings and Nebraska ranks in the top 5 in three of them, affordable housing, families with young kids, and low divorce rate. Iowa ranks 9th overall. WalletHub says the top state to raise a family is Massachusetts and the worst is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
gamblingnews.com

Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kios.org

Bill Would Cap Insulin Cost In NE

A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
