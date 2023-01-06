Check out what is on the docket for the Hokies at home, the latest news from Blacksburg and how things played out last week for Tech. No. 9 Women's basketball vs. Louisville at 7 p.m. ET (ACCNX) (Buy Tickets) (Coaches vs. Cancer Night) Friday, Jan. 13. Track and field –...

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO