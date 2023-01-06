ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to know Kristen Las, Westford’s next Town Manager

WESTFORD — After 14 and a half years of service, a successor has been chosen to take the reins from Town Manager Jodi Ross. Kristen Las, Shrewsbury’s assistant town manager of community development and health and human services was selected to succeed Ross. Board members voted and signed Las’ contract and gave a farewell to Ross during a Dec. 27 meeting.
Rep. Arciero recognizes Troop 195 Eagle Scouts

WESTFORD — The office of Representative James Arciero shared the following press release with WestfordCAT. State Representative James Arciero recently recognized Jack Durkin, Alexander Joos and Michael Perrone from Troop 195 in Westford, for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Scouting. To achieve the rank...
Westford COVID-19 Update: Much of Mass. Considered High Risk

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, 63 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 64 positive tests, with 14.29% of 448 tests returning positive.
