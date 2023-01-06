WESTFORD — After 14 and a half years of service, a successor has been chosen to take the reins from Town Manager Jodi Ross. Kristen Las, Shrewsbury’s assistant town manager of community development and health and human services was selected to succeed Ross. Board members voted and signed Las’ contract and gave a farewell to Ross during a Dec. 27 meeting.

