news3lv.com
Las Vegas student found unresponsive in school bathroom after attending PE
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is learning more about a second student that died in Clark County. Parents of 18-year-old Jordan Tyler Brister said he died last Tuesday at Amplus Academy due to a cardiac arrest. They said the teenager was found inside the school bathroom after he...
Clark County lights Las Vegas sign blue to show support for LVMPD
A number of Strip resorts lit their iconic marquees and buildings in blue to express their support for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas student died after suffering cardiac arrest while at school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas student died after he “unexpectedly” suffered cardiac arrest while at school. According to a post from Amplus Academy, the student was identified as senior Jordan Brister. A GoFundMe shared by the school said Brister “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest...
Coroner reveals Las Vegas student's cause of death
Medical examiners in Clark County revealed what caused the death of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes, who experienced a medical emergency during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
High school student dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ during athletic event
A Las Vegas high school student died Thursday after suffering a "medical emergency" during an athletic event, according to the school's principal.
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
North Vegas growth going into 2023 is expected to generate billions
North Las Vegas is booming with growth and companies are relocating and expanding there, bringing thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact.
Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football
LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Hikers death in Spring Mountains ruled 'accident due to blunt force trauma'
The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains was just released. Medical examiners had yet to determine their cause of death as of this report.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas volunteers deliver winter clothes, sleeping bags to people on streets or in camps
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As temperatures dip close to or below freezing in the Las Vegas Valley, a group of volunteers are going out to people on the streets or in camps to make sure they have winter clothes and supplies. The Promise has a crucial mission: to deliver...
New details on man who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
New details were revealed about the death of a 32-year-old man on Mount Charleston Monday during a news conference held Tuesday by local law enforcement agencies.
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
Hiker who died in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston identified
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal. “With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one...
