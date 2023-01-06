Read full article on original website
Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
Smart Moves in Las Vegas, Austin and More
Miller is general manager for the recently expanded Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina, effective Jan. 23. Miller comes from Virginia Beach Convention Center, where he worked for 16 years, most recently as general manager. He has been a member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) mentor program and is current chairman of IAVM’s region five chapter meeting committee.
Las Vegas business using ‘virtual cashiers’ to make up for lack of workforce
The state of the workforce is forcing business owners in Las Vegas to get creative — and one owner is employing people from around the globe to fill vacancies.
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Downtown Las Vegas business leaving area due to safety concerns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a push for years to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas. Now, a business that was a big part of that effort for the last 10 years is moving out due to safety concerns. The Hydrant Club, a dog boarding, training, and social club...
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
7 Amazing Low Carb Restaurants In Las Vegas
January 5th is National Keto Day, and it got us to thinking, are there good restaurants in Las Vegas that offer keto-friendly or low carb menus? Turns out, the answer is yes. After all, we offer good everything when it comes to restaurants here in Sin City. We have some of the best chefs in the world, and they’re not only found on the strip anymore.
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
4 new must-have gadgets from CES
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ biggest convention, CES, starts Wednesday and attendance numbers are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. The show features the latest in technology and plenty of gadgets to make your life easier. Lifestyle expert Kristen Wesssell shows off some of those new tech items which includes a smart baby camera and a self-dispensing toothbrush.
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day
Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
