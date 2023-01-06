ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

Day Trips from Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartmeetings.com

Smart Moves in Las Vegas, Austin and More

Miller is general manager for the recently expanded Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina, effective Jan. 23. Miller comes from Virginia Beach Convention Center, where he worked for 16 years, most recently as general manager. He has been a member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) mentor program and is current chairman of IAVM’s region five chapter meeting committee.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime

The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Amazing Low Carb Restaurants In Las Vegas

January 5th is National Keto Day, and it got us to thinking, are there good restaurants in Las Vegas that offer keto-friendly or low carb menus? Turns out, the answer is yes. After all, we offer good everything when it comes to restaurants here in Sin City. We have some of the best chefs in the world, and they’re not only found on the strip anymore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe

A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

4 new must-have gadgets from CES

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ biggest convention, CES, starts Wednesday and attendance numbers are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels. The show features the latest in technology and plenty of gadgets to make your life easier. Lifestyle expert Kristen Wesssell shows off some of those new tech items which includes a smart baby camera and a self-dispensing toothbrush.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Can’t Adopt In Las Vegas? Then Borrow A Dog For A Day

Okay, this has to be one of the coolest initiatives we’ve seen recently for our local rescue animals. If you’re someone who loves dogs but can’t adopt one, this is right up your alley. Many rental properties here in Las Vegas don’t allow pets, and other people just can’t afford an adoption. Or they work too much to give a dog proper care during the day. Whatever the reason, there’s someone amazing you can do for yourself, and a local rescue dog, if you’re in this boat.
