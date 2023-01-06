Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Albany Herald
Wild Card Round Rankings: Kickers
It's that time of year, friends. We're now in the NFL postseason and Wild Card Weekend is upon us. Six games are on tap: two on Saturday (Seahawks vs. 49ers & Chargers vs. Jaguars), three on Sunday (Dolphins vs. Bills, Giants vs. Vikings and Ravens vs. Bengals) and one on Monday (Cowboys vs. Buccaneers).
Albany Herald
Wild Card: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Albany Herald
Todd Bowles Comments on Buccaneers Injuries/Illness Ahead of Wildcard Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. Throughout the whole season, the Bucs haven't been able to be completely healthy. Early in the season, it was the wide receiver room, and regularly throughout the season, the secondary, offensive line and defensive line have dealt with a less than 100% healthy unit.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Albany Herald
Where to Find National Championship Merchandise for Sale
After losing 15 players to the NFL draft, the Georgia Bulldogs have once again won the National Title, becoming the only team in College Football Playoff History to win back to back National Championships. Here are a few places you can buy merchandise.
Albany Herald
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on trade block
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be part of the housecleaning effort under way and the franchise is considering making the All-Pro available in trade talks, according to reports. The Score first reported Hopkins, who has a no-trade clause and would have control of his destination, could be on the move in the coming weeks. NFL trades cannot become official until the first day of the NFL league year in March, but terms are often established in the weeks between the end of the regular season and the Super Bowl. Similar deals have been executed in recent offseasons, including the blockbusters involving wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and general manager Steve Keim will not return to focus on his health. Hopkins, 30, has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract. The report indicates Hopkins would like to renegotiate the deal after the market was reset last spring by Adams and Tyreek Hill, among others. Teams with known needs for a lead receiver including the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, franchises with ample salary cap space and draft capital to entice the Cardinals should either team have interest in acquiring Hopkins. He was acquired from the Houston Texans by Keim in 2020 and caught 17 touchdowns in three seasons with the team. Hopkins missed eight games in 2022. He sat out the first six serving a suspension and missed the final two with a knee injury. --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
NFL Playoffs 2023 Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule
The road to Super Bowl LVII continues for 14 playoff teams beginning with Super Wild Card Weekend January 14-16. Action starts Saturday with the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) going up against their division rivals, the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers (13-4). In primetime, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) are on the road against the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8).
Albany Herald
Lions GM: Jared Goff ‘proven’ to be starting QB going forward
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes gave quarterback Jared Goff a strong vote of confidence in his end-of-season press conference Tuesday. Holmes told reporters the Lions never viewed Goff as a "bridge" to a rookie and credited him for a rejuvenated Detroit offense in 2022. The Lions missed the playoffs but finished 9-8 for their first winning season since 2017. They ended it on a high note, beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a primetime season finale to block them from the playoffs. "I think it's a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better in this league," Holmes said Tuesday. "So I think what Jared has done this year -- he captained the ship of a top-3 offense, and he was top-10 statistically in most of the passing categories." Goff finished sixth in the NFL in passing yardage (4,438), tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (29) and 18th in completion rate (65.1 percent) with the second-lowest interception rate (1.2 percent). That was good for the seventh-best passer rating in the league at 99.3. "And again, you know how we approach the draft. We're never going to turn down a good football player, so if it's a football player we love, we're going to make sure every stone is turned," Holmes said. "But I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us." Goff, 28, arrived from the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. While Stafford and the Rams won a Super Bowl in their first year of marriage, the Lions finished with the better record in 2022. "I didn't really have any doubt or waver ... I never really deemed him as a bridge," Holmes said. "I think everybody else did." The Lions have the No. 6 overall pick via the Goff-Stafford trade, meaning they have a shot at drafting one of the top quarterback prospects, like Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Detroit also has the No. 18 pick in the first round. In 100 career starts with the Rams (2016-20) and Lions, Goff has thrown for 25,854 yards, 155 touchdowns and 70 interceptions, completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He guided the Rams to an appearance in Super Bowl LIII, where they lost to New England. His contract, originally signed with Los Angeles, runs through the 2024 season. --Field Level Media.
AP source: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation. […]
Albany Herald
Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center to 10-Day Contract
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth in mid-January. On Tuesday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Atlanta signed Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract.
