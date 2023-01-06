Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northwestern at No. 12/9 Iowa
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live Buy Tickets. Opponent Northwestern (6-9, 0-5) at No. 12/9 Iowa (12-4, 4-1) Radio Hawkeye Radio Network // Sirius XM Channel 157 or 196. No. 12/9 Iowa (12-4, 4-1) is set to host Northwestern (6-9, 0-5) on Wednesday...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Michigan
Iowa (10-6, 2-3) returns home to host Michigan (9-6, 3-1) on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin will handle the play-by-play, along with color commentator Bob Hansen. The network includes more than 40 stations that blanket the state of Iowa and include portions of Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. The Hawkeye Radio Network coverage includes a 60-minute pregame show.
"I'm betting on myself": New Iowa tight end Hayden Large making the jump from NAIA to the Big Ten
The past week has been a blur for new Iowa tight end Hayden Large. Large, a Hudsonville, Michigan native, played the first three seasons of his college football career at NAIA Dordt University, which is located in northwestern Iowa. To be exact, the institution is in Sioux Center, Iowa. The...
Look: Patrick McCaffery Has A Message For His Fans
Patrick McCaffery announced a leave of absence last week to address his mental health. On Monday, the Iowa forward sent a message to Hawkeyes fans on Twitter. "Have been off Twitter but wanted to come back and just thank everybody for their support," McCaffery wrote Monday. "It means the world to my family and I. I am taking this time to find peace, and will be back on the court with my brothers when I am ready."
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard
Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
Robert Gallery Named to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Iowa Football Offensive Lineman Part of 2023 Class
JUST IN: Iowa State rises in AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball ended 2022 on a high note and found themselves in the AP Poll to begin 2023. After two more conference victories over the last five days, the Cyclones have moved up even higher. Announced on Monday morning, Iowa State is now ranked 14th in the...
Rutgers loses shootout against Iowa as elite defense struggles to stop high-powered offense
Rutgers has shown that it can grind out wins behind its elite defense many times this season. But the question remained: when the opponent gets going offensively, can the Scarlet Knights keep up in a shootout?. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The answer out of Sunday’s...
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
KWQC
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares Leaves Game With Injury
Stephanie Soares left Sunday’s Big 12 women’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Norman, Okla. The Iowa State center went down with 8:03 left in the first quarter when she made a move to the basket for a shot attempt and came down awkwardly on her left knee. She went to the ground and remained there as play continued on the other end until a dead ball.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
KCCI.com
Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson to resign, accepts job at UNI
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny head football coach Rick Nelson is resigning from his position, KCCI sports was able to confirm on Monday evening. Nelson has accepted the job as the new offensive line coach at Northern Iowa. Nelson was at Northern Iowa from 2000-2015 before accepting the job at...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 prospects in South Carolina have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina and where they are heading for college.
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
