NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound
After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound
Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections
Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections
AP Top 25: Where was Ohio State football in the final college rankings of 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Sushi restaurant Song Lan debuts in central Ohio
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A new sushi restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park is preparing specialty rolls with 24k gold flakes, spicy eel, and wasabi mayo. Song Lan Restaurant is now welcoming guests after opening in December at 6628 Riverside Dr., down the street from Vaso, North Market Bridge Park, and Fado Pub & Kitchen. General […]
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
Warmer temps, rainy weather, few rumbles for Columbus area
We are watching as light rain showers are moving east and should be wrapping up just after sunset tonight, with skies starting to clear a bit from the west. We will see clearing skies for a period this evening into the overnight hours, with clouds returning late. Lows tonight will stay nearly 10+ degrees above normal in the lower 30s.
Columbus gas price increase identical from last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Missing Westerville man with autism found safe
Update: Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Westerville police located Aaron in good condition and reunited him with his family. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Westerville man with autism was reported missing on Tuesday, police said. Aaron, whose last name was not disclosed by the Westerville Division of Police, was last seen at a BP […]
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
Hilltop economic organization hires first director
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilltop RISE organization’s mission is to bring economic development to the area, and now the group has a leader to help get there. This week, the organization named its first-ever executive director. Morgan DeBoth said her goal is to be a champion for this community. She said she has a […]
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
Ohio expected to get its first World Heritage Site in Hopewell earthworks this summer, Gov. Mike DeWine says
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s 2,000-year-old Hopewell ceremonial earthworks around Ohio are expected to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer by United Nations officials, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his second inaugural address Monday. The earthworks, made up of several archeological sites in Ross, Warren and Licking counties,...
Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg
A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police.
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
Young scores 30 as Maryland tops No. 24 Ohio State 80-73
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run on its way to an 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday. The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a […]
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway
