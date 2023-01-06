ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X9eMpK. After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3X9eMpK. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-10-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IBFSkM. Winning Mega Millions numbers for $1.1 billion jackpot. Winning Mega Millions numbers for $1.1 billion jackpot. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZlMeuB. 18 charged in Scioto...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections

Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XkpE3s. Columbus withdraws some liquor license objections. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XkpE3s. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where was Ohio State football in the final college rankings of 2022?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Sushi restaurant Song Lan debuts in central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A new sushi restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park is preparing specialty rolls with 24k gold flakes, spicy eel, and wasabi mayo. Song Lan Restaurant is now welcoming guests after opening in December at 6628 Riverside Dr., down the street from Vaso, North Market Bridge Park, and Fado Pub & Kitchen. General […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Warmer temps, rainy weather, few rumbles for Columbus area

We are watching as light rain showers are moving east and should be wrapping up just after sunset tonight, with skies starting to clear a bit from the west. We will see clearing skies for a period this evening into the overnight hours, with clouds returning late. Lows tonight will stay nearly 10+ degrees above normal in the lower 30s.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas price increase identical from last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Westerville man with autism found safe

Update: Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Westerville police located Aaron in good condition and reunited him with his family. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Westerville man with autism was reported missing on Tuesday, police said. Aaron, whose last name was not disclosed by the Westerville Division of Police, was last seen at a BP […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop economic organization hires first director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilltop RISE organization’s mission is to bring economic development to the area, and now the group has a leader to help get there. This week, the organization named its first-ever executive director. Morgan DeBoth said her goal is to be a champion for this community. She said she has a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-10-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-10-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IBFSkM. Winning Mega Millions...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg

A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vNYoPh. Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3vNYoPh. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Young scores 30 as Maryland tops No. 24 Ohio State 80-73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run on its way to an 80-73 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday. The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
PERRY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy