COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO