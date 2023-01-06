Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Inside the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie Chrisley will serve their combined 19 year sentence
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison his fraud conviction. His wife Julie was sentenced to seven. They will report on Jan. 17.
Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing
Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
What Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Has Said About 'RHOSLC' Star's Fraud Case
The reality star will be sentenced on January 6, and the ever-supportive Sharrieff has said, "I cry because I can't control the outcome, I can't fix it."
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for kidnapping, raping, killing 4 women while on GPS monitoring
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old convicted pedophile was recently sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping, and killing four women while he was on GPS monitoring. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Franc Cano and Steven Dean Gordon, 53, were registered...
Judge gave felon who killed California deputy light prison sentence instead of life
A serial felon who killed a patrol deputy should have been spending his life in prison for a violent crime just a year ago, yet he was on the streets, the Riverside County, California, sheriff said.
Frank Houston was a ‘serial paedophile’ and extent of his crimes may never be known, court hears
The founder of Hillsong church, Brian Houston, has told a court he believes his father was a “serial paedophile” and the extent of his crimes may not be known. Houston said it was quite likely his father sexually abused multiple children and the number of victims would never be revealed.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts
The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims
Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to report to prison in January to begin sentences following their fraud convictions
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars have been ordered to begin their sentences and report to minimum security facilities in Florida in the new year.
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval
It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
GoFundMe scam: Kate McClure sentenced to 3 years behind bars
Kate McClure was sentenced Friday to three years behind bars for her role in the GoFundMe scheme that scammed donations from thousands of people.
Fate Decided For Father And Son Accused Of $21 Million Lottery Fraud
The fate of a father and son accused of committing a $21 million lottery fraud has been decided.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah ‘stalked and harassed’ woman after reality star had affair with her husband, restraining order claims
JEN Shah allegedly stalked and harassed a woman who claimed that the reality star was having an affair with their husband. The RHOSLC star, 49, is alleged to have shown up at the house of the woman at 2.30am in 2019 after she accused Jen - who is married to Sharrieff Shah - of having an affair with her husband.
