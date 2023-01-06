Submitted by Kevin Ballard. For those who served in the military, there is great honor in remaining in the community closest to where military service terminated. There are a select few in this population who have arduously navigated the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) process for receiving a disability rating connected to their military service. For the disabled military veteran, the decision to remain in a community is often tied to education, military benefits, healthcare, the job market, or the small business community. In Washington, one of the many benefits disabled military veterans appreciate is the property tax exemption. Washington state is one of 9 states currently placing a personal income restriction on disabled military veterans receiving a property tax exemption. The current law related to disabled military veteran property tax exemption must be changed.

