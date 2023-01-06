ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Cuban Remembered Buying A $140K Bottle At A Miami Nightclub & His Card Got Declined

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, reminisced on a podcast about the time when the team won the NBA Finals back in 2011 against the Miami Heat and celebrated with a $140,000 bottle of champagne at LIV nightclub.

Except, even for a billionaire, the purchase didn't come that easy.

The clip resurfaced on January 4 by Boardroom, where Cuban was recently interviewed back in March 2022. He tells the hosts that he and Dirk Nowitzki went to buy the bottle and were waiting a while for it to get there.

"All of a sudden, the lady comes up. 'Mr. Cuban, your card was declined.' I'm like 'what the f*k!'" He told them.

Apparently, he didn't activate the new credit card that he tried to make the purchase with. The Shark Tank entrepreneur said he had to go into the back office with the manager of the establishment and call American Express drunk.

"And they're like, 'well how do we know this is Mark Cuban? How do we know this is real?' I'm like, 'did you watch the game tonight?' Just turn on the TV and see what's going on 'cause we're in Miami, right?" He said they later approved it and he got his bottle and they were good to go.

The video received 1.3 million views and LIV's official page commented on the video:

"But imagine being the AMEX customer service agent hearing 'hi this is Mark Cuban and I’m at LIV right now…”

So many others commented replying they can only relate to getting their card declined.

"Watching Mark decline deals on Shark Tank just got a little more interesting. Some aren’t even worth a bottle of champagne to him," another person responded with a laughing emoji.

The Dallas Mavericks have yet to win the finals again. The next time they play the Miami Heat is on January 20.

