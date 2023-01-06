ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanBuzz

Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event

NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio

Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
racer.com

PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti

Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
FOX Sports

Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year

Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
Speedway Digest

Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions

Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
OHIO STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!

The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
racer.com

Loeb continues Dakar comeback charge with Stage 8 win

The Dakar Rally has reached its midway Rest Day following eight grueling stages through Saudi Arabia. Despite hostile weather conditions we’ve still had over 2,500 kilometers/ of racing against the clock and a truckload of dramatic stories along the way. BRX’s Sebastien Loeb won today’s eighth stage by 2m11s...
racer.com

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24

Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday. The FIA World Endurance Championship winner completes the team’s lineup of John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in its Aston Martin entry. The team also added Flex-Box as a sponsor for its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.

