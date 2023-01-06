Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week. The post Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event
NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks purchase CARS Tour
Asphalt Late Model series is under new ownership heading into the 2023 season. Four from the NASCAR industry have teamed up to purchase the late model series. Icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have formed an ownership group to purchase the series. 19 races remain...
tiremeetsroad.com
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
Air-Crash Deaths of NASCAR Stars Alan Kulwicki, Davey Allison Shocked a Sport in 1993
Within a stretch of four months in 1993, stock car racing was robbed of two of its brightest stars, impacting both the short- and long-term future of the sport. Alan Kulwicki and three colleagues were killed April 1, 1993 when their private plane crashed while attempting to land in Kingsport, Tenn., for that weekend’s Cup race at Bristol.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Collin Morikawa’s wife Katherine Zhu: Pictures, bio
Collin Morikawa is a two-time major winner, with the Cal product and pro rookie winning the 2021 British Open Championship to join his 2020 PGA Championship triumph. He's looking to add to that tally at Kapalua in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He first won on the PGA Tour...
racer.com
PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti
Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
FOX Sports
Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year
Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
Petty GMS Motorsports set for announcement possibly involving Jimmie Johnson
Petty GMS Motorsports is set for a NASCAR announcement on January 11th that might include major details about Jimmie Johnson.
3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson's range of responsibilities in his return to NASCAR includes driving, mentoring, and owning a piece of Petty GMS. The post 3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Michael Andretti, famous team owner, to pursue an entry into the NASCAR Cup Series
Michael Andretti, the famous team owner for Andretti Autosport, intends to pursue an entry into the NASCAR Cup Series in the next few years.
Richard Childress Racing Enhances NASCAR Xfinity Series Program with Leadership Promotions
Richard Childress Racing is strengthening its NASCAR Xfinity Series operations with key leadership appointments. Danny Lawrence, whose career at RCR spans five decades, has been promoted to RCR’s managing director of team alliances and Xfinity operations, while Mike Shiplett is joining the organization to assume the role of Xfinity Series competition director.
MotorTrend Magazine
Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!
The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
racer.com
Loeb continues Dakar comeback charge with Stage 8 win
The Dakar Rally has reached its midway Rest Day following eight grueling stages through Saudi Arabia. Despite hostile weather conditions we’ve still had over 2,500 kilometers/ of racing against the clock and a truckload of dramatic stories along the way. BRX’s Sebastien Loeb won today’s eighth stage by 2m11s...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
racer.com
Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24
Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday. The FIA World Endurance Championship winner completes the team’s lineup of John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in its Aston Martin entry. The team also added Flex-Box as a sponsor for its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.
