Texas State

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

By Kelly Martin, Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms.

Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.

Sabine National Forest spans over 160,656 acres of serene east Texas land, and it's a stunning escape from the real world that's easily accessible by a quick road trip.

The striking environment that spans through several cities and into Louisiana is not something you can find just anywhere in the state.

A lot of things can be done in just a day here, which is probably why camping nestled in the forest or at a campground is so popular. With so much land comes plenty of activities to find.

The hiking trails are lush with giant trees and wildlife, like super cool salamanders you can spot on your journey. The local fishing and hunting grounds are abundant with creatures as well.

There is a total of 296,100 acres of prime sportfishing provided by the nearby Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn Reservoirs.

The forest is only one of the four nationally regulated ones contained within the state.

It spreads to the furthest eastern point of the state and forms part of the boundary between Louisiana, so Texans and Louisianans alike can come out to Sabine and enjoy activities you couldn't find anywhere else.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 12, 2020.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Dizzy Detour
3d ago

If it's free then it won't take long for people to come destroy it with beer cans and trash just like every other water front in Texas.

