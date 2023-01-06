Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Colder, with a chance of snow in Denver on Wednesday
Temperatures will be around 50 degrees across the Denver area again Tuesday. The next storm will bring a chance of light snow on Wednesday.
Denver weather: Milder temperatures helping to finally melt snow
Abundant sunshine across Denver and the Front Range helped to start melting the snow that has been on the ground since the start of the New Year. The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week.
Colorado weather: Midweek snow on the way for the mountains and parts of the Denver metro area
Let's prepare for the week ahead in today's State of the Atmosphere by discussing the next weather maker for the state which arrives midweek to bring snow and rain to the region. We've discussed the latest surge in the Atmospheric River at length and what impact it will have on...
Denver weather: Mild weekend before midweek storm
DENVER (KDVR) — Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s. The weather pattern for Denver weather this weekend will allow for more sunshine and milder temperatures reaching the seasonal middle 40s. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast even has the chance to reach 50 […]
Dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for "many weeks", CAIC warns
Following an avalanche the killed a snowmobiler and left another missing in Grand County on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for many weeks. "The Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks. You...
Snow in Denver usually doesn't last this long. Here's why
DENVER — Most of the neighborhood streets in the Denver metro area are still buried under snow and ice, which is very unusual for this area. The last time more than 2 inches of snow stayed on the ground for more than a week in Denver was 11 years ago. That streak hit 16 days in February of 2012.
Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow
Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
Snow forecast intensifies, up to 18 inches now expected on some Colorado peaks
The forecast of incoming snowfall that's starting to hit Colorado got a significant upgrade in the past 24 hours, now showing that up to 18 inches of snow are expected on some peaks through Saturday morning. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that peaks east of Steamboat Springs and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Snow removal: Denver’s rules to clear sidewalks
The city requires property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, including adjacent ramps soon after a storm moves through the area.
Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services
DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
Giant New Colorado Tubing Hill Opens With a Carpet Ride and Cool Lights
There are so many ways to enjoy the Colorado snow. Skiing and snowboarding dominate most of Colorado's 32 ski resorts. However, Steamboat Springs has joined the resorts that know some people just want to just sit down and enjoy the ride. They have added a little extra tubing fun to their slopes.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
15 Free Things to Do in Arvada, CO
Arvada is one of the best attractions in Colorado, a prime suburb destination of Denver. It’s a home-rule municipality, one of the ten most populated cities in Colorado. Part of Jefferson County, Arvada is packed with so many exciting things to do, including outdoor activities that utilize the rich mountains of Colorado.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
