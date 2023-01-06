ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delbarton, WV

ashlandbeacon.com

Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination

The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
ASHLAND, KY
Lootpress

This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around

PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
PAX, WV
WSAZ

Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley. Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues. Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Matewan Public Library hosts Reading with Santa

The Matewan Public Library recently hosted a Reading With Santa on Dec. 5, in downtown Matewan. The event was held at the Chit and Chat Coffee Shop on Main Street, with Santa Claus himself reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to all the children in attendance. Each child...
MATEWAN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, Announces Reservation Days Campsites and Marina Slips

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February. On February 14, 2023, Raleigh County residents can make reservations. February 16, 2023 non-residents can make reservations. The Lake Stephens Campground is open from May 1, 2023, to Oct 31, 2023. The Marina is open from May 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Breaking and entering arrest made in St. Albans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a man Sunday for breaking and entering at Peerless Block and Brick in St. Albans. Donald C. Shaible, 39, St. Albans, was taken into custody after trying to enter the business with stolen tools and a reciprocating saw. According to the Kanawha...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

