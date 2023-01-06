Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandbeacon.com
Boyd County Native Renee Collins Cobb Takes Entertainment Industry to the Next Level
Ashland and the Tri-state area are well represented in nominations for the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards this year. A familiar name to many in Boyd County that is repeated on the ballot in several categories is Ashland native Renee Collins Cobb. She and her husband, Warren, have an impressive eight nominations in six different categories!
ashlandbeacon.com
Hedrick Makes Hometown Proud with Nomination
The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, the “Appy Awards”, were established to honor and recognize the talents of those living in communities along the Appalachian Mountains. The awards celebrate many types of entertainment and art forms from music to the written word, jewelry making to drawing; television and radio personalities to film making, and nearly everything in between.
This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around
PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
WSAZ
Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley. Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues. Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.
Matewan Public Library hosts Reading with Santa
The Matewan Public Library recently hosted a Reading With Santa on Dec. 5, in downtown Matewan. The event was held at the Chit and Chat Coffee Shop on Main Street, with Santa Claus himself reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to all the children in attendance. Each child...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Theatre West Virginia General Manager to step down after nearly a decade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Longtime proponent and General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, confirmed Saturday that he would be stepping away from the role after nearly a decade of service. Hill’s face is one which is well-known throughout Raleigh County, his contagious energy and boundless enthusiasm having...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens, Announces Reservation Days Campsites and Marina Slips
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February. On February 14, 2023, Raleigh County residents can make reservations. February 16, 2023 non-residents can make reservations. The Lake Stephens Campground is open from May 1, 2023, to Oct 31, 2023. The Marina is open from May 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
wchsnetwork.com
Breaking and entering arrest made in St. Albans
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a man Sunday for breaking and entering at Peerless Block and Brick in St. Albans. Donald C. Shaible, 39, St. Albans, was taken into custody after trying to enter the business with stolen tools and a reciprocating saw. According to the Kanawha...
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
wchstv.com
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police said they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter, Abigail Marcinkowsky, in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
Frustrations boil over as water crisis in Raleigh County continues past announced finishing day
HELEN, WV (WVNS) — The water crisis in Raleigh County has been going on for two weeks and it is still on-going for some people. In Helen, most people were without water for less than a week, but evidence of the on-going issue remains sitting next to a park in the town. For John Brown, […]
Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Mingo Messenger
Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.https://mingomessenger.com
Comments / 0