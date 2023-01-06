New Persona 5 mod replaces everything with Haru

With Persona 5 on PC now, the rise of Persona 5 mods was inevitable, and a new one from modder AccurstMaiden takes a more humorous approach to changing the RPG. It replaces every Confidant and party member with Haru Okumura, because why not.

The mod is available for PC on Gamebanana, so if you feel the need to see Haru everywhere all at once or just fancy a quirky Persona 5 replay while we wait for a new Persona game, your wish has been granted. Bear in mind that this is still a work in progress. Some models, including several Confidants aside from Sae, Mishima, and Sojiro, aren’t quite finished yet, and some of the bust-up cut-ins still feature their original characters.

AccurstMaiden got creative to keep the Haru parade interesting as well. Characters who wear an outfit that isn’t suitable for Haru, such as Akechi and his detective suit, get the nearest approximation. You’ll meet the second Detective Prince wearing Haru’s St. Hermelin DLC outfit at the TV station, while Ryuji-Haru slouches against the wall in a lovely summer dress. Meanwhile, Morgana-Haru uses Haru’s Persona Q2 chibi form in the Metaverse to help scale correctly with size.

There’s also an issue with the camera focusing mainly on Haru’s head in some cutscenes. This isn’t a nod to the Haru forehead meme, though. It’s just because Haru’s model is shorter than everyone else.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF