Baseball world rallies around Hendriks
CHICAGO -- Let’s start with the obvious: Cancer sucks. All of us have dealt with this insidious disease either personally or through a relative, friend or even co-worker. Cancer also should be embarrassed by the hideous ways it treats good people. These thoughts all went through my mind once...
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated by MLB
ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball has reinstated former Braves general manager John Coppolella. Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list on Nov. 21, 2017, because of infractions committed on the international market and in relation to the domestic Draft. His reinstatement was confirmed via this MLB statement on Monday.
5 reasons the Correa deal is important to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- When dealing with a player of Carlos Correa’s caliber, it goes without saying that it’s an incredibly important roster move to bring him into the mix -- as the Twins reportedly did again on Tuesday on a stunning six-year, $200 million deal that can range up to 10 years, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Pasquantino is 'Jet' setting this offseason
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Vinnie Pasquantino had a wild, fun and special 2022, filled with professional and personal achievements. He made his Major League debut and established himself as a key piece of the Royals’ future as a middle-of-the-order bat. He also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ryann, and the two have a wedding date set for next offseason.
Is this Reds player set to break out in 2023?
CINCINNATI -- Happy New Year, everybody!. I hope your 2022 ended on a good note and that 2023 is off to a strong start. You know who wants to make his 2023 much better than ’22? Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. It’s safe to say that if Cincinnati wants to increase offensive production in the upcoming season, Stephenson will be one of the biggest keys towards achieving that goal.
Hendriks to begin treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
CHICAGO -- White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced that he is beginning treatment on Monday for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks issued a statement via his personal Instagram account on Sunday:. “As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to...
Phillips signs 1-year deal with Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have made it their mission to add quality depth this offseason, and they improved their outfield on Monday, signing Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. Right-hander Austin Warren was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Phillips is yet...
Phils bring in another 'pen arm in RHP Marte
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies continue to stockpile manpower for the bullpen. They announced Monday afternoon that they acquired right-hander Yunior Marte from the Giants for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte, who will turn 28 next month, split last season between Triple-A Sacramento and San Francisco. He went 1-1 with a 5.44 ERA in 39 appearances over six stints with the Giants, which included his big league debut on April 12. He struck out 44 and walked 22 in 48 innings.
Our crystal ball predicts the next 10 World Series champs
Off the top of your head, see if you can name the teams that won the World Series every year of the last 10 seasons, in order. You ready? No peeking. The answers are, of course:. 2013: Red Sox over Cardinals. 2014: Giants over Royals. 2015: Royals over Mets. 2016:...
5 years later, Miley back in Crew's starting fold
MILWAUKEE -- Wade Miley saw promise in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta back in 2018 when those young arms were picking up big innings in the National League Championship Series. Now, he's back to try to help the Brewers get one step further. Miley’s one-year, $4.5 million deal...
This Marlin is getting back in his groove
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Around this time last year, Jorge Soler didn't know where he would call his baseball home. It wasn't until March 22, 2022, four...
Correa, Twins reach 6-year deal, pending physical (sources)
MINNEAPOLIS -- Not once, but twice this offseason, it looked like the Twins were out of the Carlos Correa sweepstakes for good. But somehow, the craziest free-agency saga in recent memory has come full circle, all the way back to Minnesota. For the second offseason in a row, the Twins...
The best baseball players born on Jan. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 9:. Javier had serious baseball roots – his father, Julián, played second base for the Cardinals in the 1960s and early '70s, and named his son after a longtime teammate, Hall of Famer Stan Musial. The younger Javier debuted in 1984 and remained in the Majors until 2001, during which time he played for eight different teams, and was the first player to homer in an Interleague game as a member of the Giants in 1997.
Trevor Story undergoes right elbow surgery
BOSTON -- The Red Sox’s middle-infield picture became even more unclear Tuesday afternoon, as the club announced infielder Trevor Story underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow) on Monday. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas. In...
This new Angel was destined to play in Anaheim
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated many times this offseason that he only wants to bring in players who really want to be with the ballclub. That’s certainly the case with new addition Brandon Drury, who grew up an Angels fan and also has a strong relationship with manager Phil Nevin, dating back to when Drury was in the Minor Leagues.
Giants ink Luke Jackson, who missed '22 with TJ, to 2-year deal
The Giants bolstered their bullpen on Monday by signing veteran right-hander Luke Jackson to a two-year, $11.5 million contract that includes a club option for the 2025 season. Jackson, 31, missed the 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but he enjoyed a career-best season for the World...
7 numbers that should improve in 2023
Change is coming in 2023 – and through offseason spending sprees, surprising trades or anticipated rule changes, a number of players and teams have concrete reasons to be optimistic about the aspects of the game that held them back in 2022. From ever-evolving infield configurations to sky-high ERAs, here...
2 weeks to announcement, a HOF balloting update
'Tis the season. Hall of Fame season, that is. With just over two weeks until the results of the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America balloting are announced live on MLB Network on Jan. 24, it's time to have a look at how various candidates are doing based on public ballots in Ryan Thibodaux's Hall of Fame Tracker.
