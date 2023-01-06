Jayson Tatum teases the release date for his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will soon become the next NBA player with a signature sneaker released to the market.

Tatum joins Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who debuted his Nike sneakers on Christmas, in the latest wave of basketball players to release signature shoes during the 2022-23 season.

The former Duke star left Jordan Brand’s parent company, Nike, to sign a multi-year deal with Jumpman in 2019. He will become the seventh player ever to have a signature shoe with the company.

According to Tatum, it will only be “a month or a month and a half” until he gets to debut his shoes on the court.

This timeline would mean that he will debut his shoes in either early or mid-February 2023, which is a bit earlier than the previously anticipated timeline of March 2023.

The shoe is expected to be called the Jordan Tatum 1 and will reportedly retail for around $120, per Sole Retriever. That price point is the same price as Zion’s sneakers and $10 more expensive than Luka’s.

These sneakers will have three initial colorways including “St. Louis” (White/University Red-University Blue-University Gold), “Pink Lemonade” (Pink Tint/Barely Volt-Lava Glow-Aurora Green, and “Zoo” (Black/Metallic Gold-University Red-Beach).

Tatum has said that he has worn Jordan Brand sneakers since before he could walk. He is already one of the faces of the company and will likely remain as one for many years to come.