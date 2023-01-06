In recent years, there has been significant progress in developing generative image models that produce high-quality images based on text prompts. This has been made possible through advances in deep learning architecture, novel training techniques such as masked modeling for language and vision tasks, and new generative model families such as diffusion and masking-based generation. In this work, they present a new model for text-to-image synthesis that uses a masked image modeling approach based on the Transformer architecture. Their model is composed of several sub-models, including VQGAN “tokenizer” models that can encode and decode images as sequences of discrete tokens, a base masked image model that predicts the marginal distribution of masked tokens based on unmasked tokens, and a T5-XXL text embedding, and a “superres” transformer model that translates low-resolution tokens into high-resolution tokens using a T5-XXL text embedding. They have trained a series of Muse models with varying sizes, ranging from 632 million to 3 billion parameters. They have found that conditioning on a pre-trained large language model is crucial for generating photorealistic, high-quality images.

2 DAYS AGO