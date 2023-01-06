Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses, and researchers say smaller retailers are struggling to survive. Willem Marx reports.
WILLEM MARX: In Britain, a country long ago described as a nation of shopkeepers, many small store operators today are struggling to survive. WAZ ABBAS: One seventy-eight, thank you. MARX: In the town of Broxburn, just west of Scotland's capital city, Edinburgh, Waz Abbas has served his convenience store customers...
What is behind the recent mass layoffs in the tech industry?
NPR's A Martinez talks to Daniel Keum, an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School, about the recent wave of layoffs in the tech industry. Big names in the tech industry, including Meta, Lyft, HP and Amazon, have been laying off workers by the hundreds or even thousands. Daniel Keum is an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School. A. Martínez asked Keum what he thinks is behind the wave of tech layoffs.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel's chief equity strategist says stocks have "likely locked-in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about buying on any near-term market rally.
This year may be pivotal for the future of cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies have been touted as the future of finance. Now they are in crisis. Bitcoin is floundering after a sharp sell-off. And, of course, there's the fallout from the catastrophic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which now is spreading. NPR's David Gura joins me. And, David, I want to...
It's easier to travel to China — as Beijing lifts more COVID pandemic rules
China has ended mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers — dismantling one of the final pieces of its "zero COVID" policy. The change will have a big impact on the global economy and for visitors. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Forced quarantine has been a centerpiece of China's response to COVID-19 for...
A COVID surge in China could have global economic consequences
NPR's A Martinez talks to William Balash of Shipping Solutions Consultants by Quanda, a New York-based logistics company, about the impact of China's latest COVID-19 surge on U.S. businesses. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. There's growing evidence that China is experiencing a massive COVID surge. This belated wave of sickness in mostly...
Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency
Topping the list was a call from someone who had a clogged bathtub, according to Mounties in the Canadian province. The list also features someone calling because they ran out of milk. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. If your bathtub has ever been clogged, you might have...
An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities
In Alaska, the Cook Inlet oil and gas lease auction brought in just one bidder. It may be a signal of what's to come with leases in the region. A federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska, held just before the New Year, got a lot of pushback from environmental groups. But in the end, the sale was kind of a dud. Sabine Poux with member station KDLL in Kenai, Alaska, has been following this story. She joins us now to talk about what the results say about the energy industry overall. Sabine, thanks for being here.
'Morning Edition' tests a plant-based version of Chili
Nothing warms the bones and the soul quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Today, we're fixing to bring you a chili recipe that'll tantalize your taste buds and, if you're a hardcore Texas chili-maker, get you to raise one of those eyebrows. Our recipe comes from Jack Bishop of the PBS television show "America's Test Kitchen."
Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit
Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago.
Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Now, they plan to spend the next couple of days meeting with each other and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And migration is likely to be a top issue. FADEL: So we're going to go...
MacKenzie Scott is shaking up philanthropy's traditions. Is that a good thing?
Donations often come with rigorous applications and reporting requirements. Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, who divorced Jeff Bezos in 2019 and vowed to give away most of her fortune, does it her way.
A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: The rioters were supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president who, like Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the election that ousted him was rigged. Well, this weekend's attacks were also part of a broader pattern of transnational extremism, one where social media and a shared sense of grievance are playing big roles. For more on that, we are joined by NPR's Sergio Olmos, who covers extremism, and Shannon Bond, who covers how false claims spread online. Hi there. Welcome to you both.
New tax credits for electric vehicles kicked in last week
A lot of people may be thinking about buying an electric car this year. There are lots of new models, and last year's massive climate bill included some big changes to the tax credits for buying EVs. But it's a bit complicated - well, really, really complicated. NPR's Camila Domonoske joins us. The massive climate bill last year, Camila, included some big changes, as I mentioned, in the tax credit. What are some of the biggest changes that you can tell us about that went into effect last week?
After nearly three years, China has opened its borders to inbound travelers
After nearly three years virtually cut off from the rest of the world, China opened its borders this week. That means inbound travelers no longer need to wait out a government-arranged quarantine. And at Beijing's main airport, there were tearful and joyous scenes as people began traveling internationally again. NPR's Emily Feng reports.
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
Security forces in Brazil regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey the damage from an attack yesterday on the Brazilian Congress and other government buildings. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST, GUNFIRE) DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Thousands of supporters of former president, Jair Bolsonaro, marched across the...
