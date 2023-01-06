Read full article on original website
FiveThirtyEight
Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up
Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
Frozen meal producer gets $9.6 million grant for plant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A company that sells pre-made meals to school cafeterias is planning on opening a new poultry-processing plant in Cleveland and has won a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. International Food Solutions, a Florida-based company with Cleveland ties, plans on redeveloping a vacant building...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
spectrumnews1.com
HB45 appropriates funds for food insecurity, but organizations say need remains high
OHIO — As Poverty in America Awareness Month rolls on this January, organizations focused on fighting poverty in Ohio say there’s still a lot of work to be done to combat food insecurity in Ohio. On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 45 into law. It's...
Ohioans Should Expect Higher Food Prices in 2023, According to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
spectrumnews1.com
Akron-Canton Airport advises booking spring travel ASAP
AKRON, Ohio — Travel experts say January is the prime time to make "spring break" plans and start searching for the best airfare deals. Spectrum News spoke with Ren Camacho, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. Besides highlighting the airport's international flight options through American Airlines and United,...
spectrumnews1.com
Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway
AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
northeastohioparent.com
Lead Poisoning: Exposure Can Affect Everyone, Here’s How
Community leaders have been taking steps to combat lead poisoning in the region, however, it’s not an easy fix. “We know that Ohio has the third highest percentage of elevated blood levels in the country,” says Dr. Roopa Thakur, medical director for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Lead-Free Ohio Program and medical director for Cleveland Clinic, Community Care Youth Strategies and Community Health and Partnerships. “We know that about 41 percent of those are children who live in Cuyahoga County, and that’s why there’s such a huge focus on lead poisoning in the past couple of years, because as that data came out, we were starting to realize just how many of our kids are affected.”
spectrumnews1.com
'A man-made disaster': Oregon's new governor tackles housing
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders intended to combat homelessness on her first full day in office Tuesday, a sign of how critical the shortage of affordable housing has become in the state and across the nation. The orders call...
spectrumnews1.com
Protesters call for higher taxes on rich as Newsom readies to unveil 2023 state budget
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom will unveil the new state budget Tuesday. The governor had previously announced that the state would have a surplus of funding, but the state is now in a deficit, in part because of the economic downturn. On Monday, activists staged a protest, calling...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron teachers union expected to vote on tentative agreement
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Board of Education and the Akron Education Association, the union that represents the district's teachers, reached a tentative agreement Sunday night during a federal mediation session to avoid a strike that would have disrupted learning for more than 20,000 students. On Dec. 29, the...
spectrumnews1.com
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
