Prince George's County, MD

WBAL Radio

A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday

New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation

Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Department of Public Works Director resigns amid pressure from City Council

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The head of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works resigned suddenly amid persistent questions about the performance of the department from members of the Baltimore City Council. The resignation is effective April 28. In a news release, Director Jason Mitchell said that he is resigning...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022

Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics hearing postponed again

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge has postponed City Council President Nick Mosby’s ethics hearing again on Tuesday. It was seven months ago when the city ethics board found city council president Nick Mosby violated city ethics rules surrounding his failure to report donations to a legal defense trust which bears his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable

D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024

Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Trial date set for teenager accused of killing Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Judge Melissa Phinn has set the trial for the teen facing first-degree murder in connection to Timothy Reynolds’ death. The trial is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, a little more than a year after Reynolds was killed. The trial is expected to last 10 days.
BALTIMORE, MD

