foxbaltimore.com
Data shows Baltimore Co. Schools handed out most suspensions, expulsions in Md. last year
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Data now available from the Maryland State Department of Education gives a better picture of how districts statewide are disciplining students who misbehave in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After students returned to in-person learning after full-time virtual learning, some Maryland schools have...
WBAL Radio
A Baltimore County school to see increased police presence Tuesday
New Town High School in Baltimore County will have an increase in police presence today. It comes after a letter was sent to parents last night, saying a potential threat was reportedly made against the school on social media. The school’s principal says police have not yet verified the credibility...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
baltimorebrew.com
BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation
Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
foxbaltimore.com
Department of Public Works Director resigns amid pressure from City Council
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The head of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works resigned suddenly amid persistent questions about the performance of the department from members of the Baltimore City Council. The resignation is effective April 28. In a news release, Director Jason Mitchell said that he is resigning...
foxbaltimore.com
Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022
Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
foxbaltimore.com
DPW Director Jason Mitchell's resignation draws mixed reactions from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Citing “family and health related concerns," Baltimore City's Director of Public Works Jason Mitchell is resigning effective on April 28. The unexpected announcement is drawing mixed reactions from city leaders. Mayor Brandon Scott released the following statement:. It is with deep regret that I accept...
foxbaltimore.com
City Council President Nick Mosby's ethics hearing postponed again
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge has postponed City Council President Nick Mosby’s ethics hearing again on Tuesday. It was seven months ago when the city ethics board found city council president Nick Mosby violated city ethics rules surrounding his failure to report donations to a legal defense trust which bears his name.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
foxbaltimore.com
$23 million needed to fix Baltimore's broken trash and recycling system, report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search has started for a new head to Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works. Following a string of controversies and criticism, on Monday, Director Jason Mitchell announced he will be leaving office in April. Mitchell is citing family and health related concerns as the...
foxbaltimore.com
Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
foxbaltimore.com
Virtual learning continues at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore due to repairs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Shools alerted staff and students to updates about Frederick Douglass and Digital Harbor high schools. Virtual learning at Frederick Douglass High School will continue for two additional weeks, starting January 9th through Friday, January 20th. The extension will allow additional time for building...
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
foxbaltimore.com
One person injured in assault at Lansdowne High School; juvenile in custody, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was taken to a hospital with what police call "serious" injuries after an assault at Lansdowne High School this afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police. Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police were notified of a first-degree assault that was occurring inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee ban begins in 6 enforcement zones in Baltimore while compliance questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee enforcement took effect at six intersections across the city after months of conversations surrounding how to handle the issue. Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for years, but the tensions reached a tipping point in July 2022 following...
foxbaltimore.com
30 restaurants to participate in Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County announced on Monday that the tastiest time of the season will return to the County. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held Friday January 13th through Sunday January 22nd. During Baltimore County’s 2023 Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024
Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
foxbaltimore.com
Trial date set for teenager accused of killing Timothy Reynolds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Judge Melissa Phinn has set the trial for the teen facing first-degree murder in connection to Timothy Reynolds’ death. The trial is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2023, a little more than a year after Reynolds was killed. The trial is expected to last 10 days.
