49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could return late in playoffs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the weekend. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan told reporters Friday that Garoppolo could be available "late in the playoffs." The 31-year-old is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered back on Dec. 4:
Tanner Vallejo, 3 other questionable Arizona Cardinals active vs. 49ers

All four of the Arizona Cardinals who entered Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers listed as questionable are officially active for the tilt. Linebackers Tanner Vallejo (knee/wrist) and Victor Dimukeje (illness), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Jackson (hamstring) are all set to suit up for the season finale in San Francisco.
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win

SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
NFL Week 18 highlights: Lions eliminate Packers; Seahawks make playoffs

The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday with a jam-packed Week 18 slate — and you can check out the full playoff picture here. On the opening possession of the game, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was called for a 46-yard pass interference on Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, putting the ball at the Detroit 5-yard line. The Lions kept the Packers out of the end zone, though, forcing a field goal.
Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13, over Cardinals

SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks.Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to...
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 6

The Top 10 remains mostly intact in this week Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25. The only movement in the Top 10 this week is Newton moving up two spots from No. 8 to No. 10. Three teams are making their debut in the Power 25. Jones County comes in at No. 19 while Buford (No. 23) and Mt. Pisgah ...
Report: Patriots could face competition for Alabama's Bill O'Brien

Bill O’Brien has been heavily linked to a return to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, but they may have competition if they want to hire him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider a change at offensive coordinator and O’Brien may be on their short list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
