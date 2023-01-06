Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could return late in playoffs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the weekend. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan told reporters Friday that Garoppolo could be available "late in the playoffs." The 31-year-old is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered back on Dec. 4:
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan provides updates on 49ers QBs Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers seem to be in good hands with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. He has kept the team's win streak, now at nine games, alive after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced an injured Trey Lance. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about his...
Tri-City Herald
After so many 1-year deals, Geno Smith may seek free agency he’s earned. Seahawks will...?
Geno Smith entered the huddle with what was left of the Seahawks’ season. It was overtime. The Lumen Field crowd was loud. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was buzzing, trying to be spoilers. “He reminded us when we were in the huddle ‘Hey, just calm down. It’s just...
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders will have the 7th overall pick
Coming into the NFL’s final weekend, the Raiders were looking at a pick anywhere from 6-10 in the draft based on the results of four games. And in terms of draft position, all but the final result worked in their favor. It has led to the Raiders landing the 7th overall pick in April’s draft.
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Tanner Vallejo, 3 other questionable Arizona Cardinals active vs. 49ers
All four of the Arizona Cardinals who entered Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers listed as questionable are officially active for the tilt. Linebackers Tanner Vallejo (knee/wrist) and Victor Dimukeje (illness), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Jackson (hamstring) are all set to suit up for the season finale in San Francisco.
These BYU quarterbacks have played in the Super Bowl
Three former BYU quarterbacks — Steve Young, Jim McMahon and Marc Wilson — have combined to win seven Super Bowl championships.
49ers enter must-win game vs. Cardinals after Vikings beat Bears
Head coach Kyle Shanahan figured his San Francisco 49ers to have a lot to play for on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale. Being able to sweep the NFC West for the first time since the division was realigned in 2002 is just a bonus.
FOX Sports
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 18 highlights: Lions eliminate Packers; Seahawks make playoffs
The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday with a jam-packed Week 18 slate — and you can check out the full playoff picture here. On the opening possession of the game, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was called for a 46-yard pass interference on Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, putting the ball at the Detroit 5-yard line. The Lions kept the Packers out of the end zone, though, forcing a field goal.
Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13, over Cardinals
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks.Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to...
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 6
Yardbarker
Report: Patriots could face competition for Alabama's Bill O'Brien
Bill O’Brien has been heavily linked to a return to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, but they may have competition if they want to hire him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider a change at offensive coordinator and O’Brien may be on their short list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
