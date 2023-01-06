Read full article on original website
KARK
2023 Fishing and Trout Guidebooks available at agfc.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Anglers looking for the latest version of the Arkansas Fishing Guidebook and Arkansas Trout Fishing Guidebook should begin seeing printed copies show up in their local sporting goods stores in the next few weeks, but there’s a better way to keep all the details on hunting and fishing regulations in hand no matter where you go.
arkadelphian.com
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: 60s and 70s arrive this week!
TONIGHT: Clear skies will make for a cold night. Most Arkansas will drop below freezing and some locations will see temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty with temperatures in the low 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the upper 50s. There could be a few high thin clouds that will filter out the sun in the afternoon. South breeze around 5 mph.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
fox16.com
Big Squirrel Challenge returns to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide Jan. 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, says the event is a great way to keep the fun going after a morning in the woods chasing squirrels with a shotgun or .22 rifle.
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
Kait 8
Jan. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine and mild weather for now
After that cold, frosty start, temperatures are rebounding to the upper 50s this afternoon. Some in South Arkansas may hit 60° today. Little Rock will probably stop short at 59°. Tuesday will be about ten degrees warmer, then a few more degrees warmer Wednesday. But Wednesday night some...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry & mild today, then even warmer starting tomorrow
After a cold, freezing and frosty start, temperatures will rebound to the mid-50s by Noon and then into the upper 50s this afternoon. Some in South Arkansas may hit 60° today. Little Rock will probably stop short at 59°. Tuesday will be about ten degrees warmer, then a...
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Wet Start to the Weekend
A cold front will swing through Arkansas Saturday with widely scattered, mostly light, showers. The only exception will be south central and southeast Arkansas where showers and a couple of thunderstorms could bring up to an inch of rain. High pressure will bring fair and pleasant weather Sunday through Wednesday...
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
5newsonline.com
Miss Rodeo Arkansas takes anti-bullying message nationwide
It's one part of Abigail Benz's "Cowgirl Courage" platform that promotes courage to "Speak up, Stand up and Saddle up". Daren talks with Abigail to find out more.
