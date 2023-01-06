ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., is the first historically Black university to have an intercollegiate women's gymnastics team. The program started last spring, and the 16-member team is gearing up for its first meet today. Ambriehl Crutchfield from member station WPLN reports.

NPR
 4 days ago
NPR

