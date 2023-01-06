Read full article on original website
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
Guillermo del Toro Explains Why ‘Pinocchio’ Is Not a Kids Movie But Still Enjoyable For Families
You might think the story of “Pinocchio” is familiar, but it isn’t. There have been at least 60 film adaptations for film and TV, including of course Disney’s 1940 animated version. In “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the filmmaker and his team don’t follow the plot too closely, but it’s more faithful than most in retaining the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. The Netflix movie was written by Patrick McHale and del Toro, who shares director credit with Mark Gustafson. It’s not a children’s movie, but it is. “Patrick and I were writing for an audience that could include children,”...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
A thunderous war story that experienced just as much conflict off-camera shell-shocks the streaming charts
The best war movies are easily capable of grabbing you by the collar and plunging you directly into the thick of the action, and while David Ayer’s Fury definitely accomplishes that goal and then some, it’s the off-camera battles that threatened to steal the buzz away from the film itself.
Rooney Mara almost quit acting after Elm Street remake: It 'was not a good experience'
Rooney Mara seemingly had her own nightmare to endure on the set of A Nightmare on Elm Street. In an interview with the LaunchLeft podcast, the two-time Oscar nominee said she could have quit acting altogether after her experience on the 2010 horror remake. It wasn't until working with director David Fincher on 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo that her perspective changed.
Rooney Mara Nearly Quit Acting After Bad ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Experience: ‘I Have to Be Careful With How I Talk About It’
Rooney Mara said on a recent episode of the “LaunchLeft” podcast (via IndieWire) that David Fincher restored her faith in acting after she nearly quit the profession following a bad experience making the 2010 “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. The Oscar-nominated actor did not disclose what happened on the set, but she described it as “not a good experience.”
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
Tim Burton Criticizes Jack Nicholson's Joker Performance Over 30 Years After Starring in Batman
Tim Burton solidified himself as a box-office-generating director following the success of 1989's Batman which took the caped crusader in an entirely different creative direction that prioritized a darker and grittier take on the character, removing the overabundance of camp that was somewhat the norm for Dark Knight back in the day.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Turned Down a John Wayne Epic to Keep Playing Matt Dillon
James Arness took his role on 'Gunsmoke' so seriously that he turned down a part in an Oscar-winning John Wayne movie.
10 Most Iconic Western Movie Protagonists, from 'True Grit' to the 'Dollars Trilogy'
Varied, vast, and versatile, the Western genre has gifted audiences around the world with some of the greatest films ever made, from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to The Searchers. The Western has some of the strongest iconography and tropes of any genre, including some instantly recognizable types...
‘Sick’ Trailer, First Look: Pandemic-Themed Horror-Thriller Co-Written And Produced For Peacock By ’Scream’s Kevin Williamson
Peacock has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its pandemic-themed horror-thriller Sick, co-written and produced by Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, which is set to premiere on the streamer next Friday, January 13. The film from Blumhouse and Miramax watches as the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, with Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) deciding to quarantine at the family lake house alone — or so they think. John Hyams (Alone) directed from a script by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb, with Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks) rounding out the cast....
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
HBO Max Just Killed Classic Looney Tunes. Here’s Where To Watch It Now.
At the end of 2022, HBO Max slashed over 250 episodes of classic Looney Tunes episodes from its online streaming catalog. While it's somewhat common for viewers to have to chase various franchises as they hop from streaming service to streaming service, this culling was more brutal than most. Does the elimination of so many classic Looney Tunes signal the end of the so-called “convenience” of streaming services? Is it time to go back to DVDs and Blu-rays for your family library?
Is Cinderella's Castle Being Removed? No, But The Rumor Spread Like Wildfire
A few things come to mind when thinking of Disney World — the two biggest probably being Mickey Mouse and Cinderella’s Castle. Given that, it’s not surprising that Disney World super-fans were seeing red when rumors that Cinderella Castle would be removed from Disney World spread like wildfire across the internet. But is that really happening? Could it be true?
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
How ShadowMachine Worked With Guillermo del Toro to Bring ‘Pinocchio’ to Life
For Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, co-founders of ShadowMachine, a boutique animation studio and production house, work on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” began a decade ago as some of the first concept art was being created. “We were first introduced to Guillermo del Toro through Lisa Henson back in 2012,” says Bulkley. “At that point, obviously, we were years away from actually making it, but it allowed for us to start building relationships with [animation house] Mackinnon & Saunders in the U.K. and [co-helmer] Mark Gustafson. By the time we actually were greenlit through Netflix, we had a good idea of...
Nicolas Winding Refn Alleges Amazon Ruined ‘Too Old to Die Young’ Marketing: ‘We Will Bury You’
According to Nicolas Winding Refn, Amazon wanted to keep “Too Old to Die Young” six feet under. The auteur filmmaker, who most recently released “Copenhagen Cowboy” on Amazon, alleged that Amazon Prime Video buried the 2019 series in fears over the show making the streamer “look bad.” “They took all my marketing money away because they were afraid that the show would reflect badly on Amazon. They told me that directly,” Refn said to Vulture. “They were so shocked by it. I was like, ‘What’s so shocking?’ They said, ‘It’s going to make us look bad.’ And I said, ‘But I don’t...
‘Deadpool’ Director Taking Over Additional Photography For Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’
Here’s a curious story, as it seems that Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller is joining the production of Borderlands. He will oversee the reshoots of the production as first reported by One Take News. They do go on to highlight that the original director Eli Roth is still involved with the project and has not been fired yet. It seems that his schedule has not lined up with that of the various actors required for the reshoots.
Sesame Street
When Anita Pointer of the legendary Pointer Sisters died of cancer at 74 on December 31, 2022, she was remembered warmly and widely for her and her sisters’ extraordinary achievements. The late pop icon was remembered for The Pointer Sisters’ hit “Fairytale”, which won a Grammy for Best Country...
