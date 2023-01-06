Read full article on original website
Carolyn R. Wells
Mrs. Carolyn R. Wells, age 79, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Savannah, GA and moved to Ellabell, GA in 1979. Mrs. Wells enjoyed cooking, bluegrass music, and putting puzzles...
William Stevie Reaves, Jr.
Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
Kathy Woodrum
Kathy Seckinger Woodrum was welcomed into this life on September 9, 1954, by her loving parents Gideon Waldhour Seckinger and Kathleen Wendelken Seckinger in Savannah, Georgia. Over the nearly seven decades to follow, she lived a life guided by the principles of respect, kindness, and love, until her passing on...
Otis G. Williams
Mr. Otis G. Williams, age 69, passed away early Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation. He was a native and longtime resident of Bulloch County. Mr. Williams was the son of the late Cecil Williams and Dorothy Underwood Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
Robert K. Cooper
Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.
Bulloch leaders and community come together discuss future
Morris Bank hosted a business symposium luncheon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Homebuilders of Statesboro building to discuss Bulloch’s future. The meeting brought together a panel of local leaders, who took questions from the standing room only audience. about the incredible growth coming to Bulloch County. “This...
Judith (Judy) Ann Cielocha
Judith Ann (Judy) Cielocha (nee Reich) passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro on January 4, 2023. She married the love of her life, Frank Cielocha in 1960 and shared 63 years of marital bliss. She leaves her four roses (daughters) and her children in love: Deborah (Rick deceased)...
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
Circling up for Sarah: Double transplant patient from Statesboro perseveres to finish degree
Every college graduate has a story to tell, a journey of facing obstacles through the course of their studies and pushing forward to make it across that stage on graduation day. Considering the world has faced an unprecedented health crisis in the past two years with COVID-19, many recent graduates...
Bulloch County Schools to host Employee Recruitment Fair on Feb. 4
Bulloch County Schools will host its annual Employee Recruitment Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard in Statesboro, Georgia. Interested applicants for teaching and non-teaching positions are welcome. Apply for an on-site interview. New this...
Jacqueline M. Robbins
An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
Updated Sketch: GBI still seeks information on woman found in Riceboro
The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached. Initially, partial remains of a white female were discovered off Jones Road in the...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Save the dates for 2023 rec events
The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has all our favorite community events scheduled for 2023! Check out the dates and locations below. If you’re new to Statesboro, these events are a great way to enjoy what Statesboro and Bulloch County are all about!. “We are so excited to...
Weyman Smoak
Weyman E. Smoak, 77, of Appling, passed away in Evans, GA, on Friday, January 6th. Born to the late William Laure and Verdie Mae Smoak, he was a native of Screven County and a member of the Newington United Methodist Church. He was a construction and maintenance worker for many...
Bulloch Bears Witness forum sparks discussion about race and justice
The Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition recently held its “Bulloch Bears Witness” forum on Wednesday, January 4. The event was free to the public and held in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Alabama. It began at 6pm at Carter Recital Hall on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Larry Floyd Harrison
Mr. Larry Floyd Harrison, age 63 of Portal, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com. Matthew H....
Portal home damaged by fire early Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Portal. The fire was in walking distance to the Bulloch County Fire Station in Portal. At 2:23 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, Bulloch County 911 dispatched the fire departments to a house fire in...
Jon Burns elected Georgia House Speaker
The Georgia House of Representatives elected Bulloch County Representative and House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who died in November at age 68 following an...
