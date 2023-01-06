Read full article on original website
Robert K. Cooper
Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.
William Stevie Reaves, Jr.
Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
Carolyn R. Wells
Mrs. Carolyn R. Wells, age 79, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Savannah, GA and moved to Ellabell, GA in 1979. Mrs. Wells enjoyed cooking, bluegrass music, and putting puzzles...
Judith (Judy) Ann Cielocha
Judith Ann (Judy) Cielocha (nee Reich) passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro on January 4, 2023. She married the love of her life, Frank Cielocha in 1960 and shared 63 years of marital bliss. She leaves her four roses (daughters) and her children in love: Deborah (Rick deceased)...
Jacqueline M. Robbins
An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
Otis G. Williams
Mr. Otis G. Williams, age 69, passed away early Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation. He was a native and longtime resident of Bulloch County. Mr. Williams was the son of the late Cecil Williams and Dorothy Underwood Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
Marvin Edison Lariscy
Mr. Marvin Edison Lariscy, 88, of Rocky Ford, GA, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA. He was a member of the Little Horse Creek Baptist Church and has served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He...
Weyman Smoak
Weyman E. Smoak, 77, of Appling, passed away in Evans, GA, on Friday, January 6th. Born to the late William Laure and Verdie Mae Smoak, he was a native of Screven County and a member of the Newington United Methodist Church. He was a construction and maintenance worker for many...
Willie Doris Allen
Mrs. Willie Doris Allen, age 95 passed from labor to reward on January 5, 2023, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and a retired employee of Georgia Southern University. At an early age she joined the Rehovia Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by four...
Margaret Ellis Sills
Margaret E. Sills, age 85, of Metter Ga, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday January 4, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Birkenhead, England to John Henry and Margaret Davies Ellis. She married her first husband Everett E. Newsome, who was stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force.
Vidalia Native Completes Leadership Course
Sgt. Bryan Wilson, a native of Vidalia, recently earned Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army’s Advanced Leadership Course at Fort Sill’s NCO Academy. Sgt. Wilson is an Air Defense Battle Management System NCO Operator assigned to U.S. Army Central located on Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC.
Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
Circling up for Sarah: Double transplant patient from Statesboro perseveres to finish degree
Every college graduate has a story to tell, a journey of facing obstacles through the course of their studies and pushing forward to make it across that stage on graduation day. Considering the world has faced an unprecedented health crisis in the past two years with COVID-19, many recent graduates...
Bulloch leaders and community come together discuss future
Morris Bank hosted a business symposium luncheon on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Homebuilders of Statesboro building to discuss Bulloch’s future. The meeting brought together a panel of local leaders, who took questions from the standing room only audience. about the incredible growth coming to Bulloch County. “This...
Bulloch County Schools to host Employee Recruitment Fair on Feb. 4
Bulloch County Schools will host its annual Employee Recruitment Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard in Statesboro, Georgia. Interested applicants for teaching and non-teaching positions are welcome. Apply for an on-site interview. New this...
Paul Johnson Selected for College Football Hall of Fame
IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class, one that includes for Georgia Southern head coach Paul Johnson. The 18 First-Team All-America players and four standout coaches in the 2023 Class were selected from...
Save the dates for 2023 rec events
The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has all our favorite community events scheduled for 2023! Check out the dates and locations below. If you’re new to Statesboro, these events are a great way to enjoy what Statesboro and Bulloch County are all about!. “We are so excited to...
Couple brings community together through line dancing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local couple is giving the community a reason to move and connect. Barbara and Craig Harris love to wobble, boogie, and electric slide, but one thing they love most, other than each other, is bringing the community together through movement. Barbara and Craig Harris are...
Jasper Co. expecting huge turnout for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
RIDGELAND, S.C (WTOC) - The Jasper County parade will take place in Ridgeland marching through the main streets of this town Saturday morning in what one organizer says could be one of the biggest parades this place has ever seen. “It is a joy to see older people come out...
Bulloch Bears Witness forum sparks discussion about race and justice
The Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition recently held its “Bulloch Bears Witness” forum on Wednesday, January 4. The event was free to the public and held in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Alabama. It began at 6pm at Carter Recital Hall on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro...
