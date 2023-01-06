Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO