Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital and is back in Buffalo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned home to Buffalo after a nearly week-long stay at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. During a Monday news conference, doctors said Hamlin was discharged from the hospital...
NPR
Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery
The Buffalo Bills returned to the football field Sunday with an emotional game against the New England Patriots. It's the first time the Bills played since safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Buffalo Bills and their fans, known as the Bills Mafia, have a lot to celebrate...
Comments / 0