Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Russia's Wagner says it controls Ukrainian town of Soledar, fighting continues -agencies
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Tuesday said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported.
NPR
Protestors in Iran are determined to be heard despite crackdowns
The Iranian government carried out two executions over the weekend, prompting more international condemnations over its attempt to crush several months of anti-government protests. But as NPR's Peter Kenyon reports, Iranians are determined to be heard, despite the ongoing crackdown and official attempts to cut off internet access. PETER KENYON,...
NPR
People in Odesa try to do business even after Russian attacks leave them in the dark
Ukrainian officials in Odesa say the local economy has contracted 40% since the war began. The shutdown of the local ports and unreliable electricity have forced businesses to adapt. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the southern city of Odesa, with its beaches and ports, was known for tourism...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
NPR
Security forces regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and other buildings in the capital of Brasília on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government. By evening, security forces had retaken control of the breached buildings, said Flávio Dino, the minister of justice and public security....
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa
The United States is accusing Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and "increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow" in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security
NPR
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
NPR
The ex-president's supporters have protested since election results were revealed
NRP's Leila Fadel speaks with Oliver Stuenkel of the Vargas Foundation in Brazil about what the attacks in the Brazilian capital mean for democracy in the country. Oliver Stuenkel is a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil. He joins us now from Sao Paulo. Welcome.
NPR
Morning news brief
Security forces in Brazil regain control after an ex-president's supporters stormed Congress. President Biden will meet with North American leaders in Mexico. And, the U.S. House returns to business. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
NPR
The devastation left in the wake of the riots at Brazil's government buildings
Authorities in Brazil have detained more than 1,000 people after yesterday's violent assault on the country's government buildings - the riots led by supporters of the country's former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. They'd been calling on the military to restore Bolsonaro to power, even though he lost his reelection bid last October to current president, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
NPR
Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil
President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after rioters ransacked government offices. The rampage by supporters of former President Bolsonaro exposed political and social fault lines. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after thousands of rioters ransacked government offices. Sunday's rampage by...
NPR
Authorities in Brazil have been rounding up rioters who attacked Congress
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Michael McKinley about the attack on Brazil's government and implications for U.S.-Brazil relations. Brazilian authorities are investigating the origins of Sunday's attacks in the capital of Brasilia. The images, eerily similar to the January 6 attacks in the United States, showed thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storming government buildings, beating a mounted police officer. Brazil's newly elected leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, accused the rioters of trying to overthrow democracy, and he blamed Bolsonaro for encouraging the violence with speeches and lies about Bolsonaro's election loss. For more, I'm joined by former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, Michael McKinley. Good morning, Ambassador.
NPR
Why Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida (and what Biden could do about it)
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed public government buildings on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government after spending more than two months denying the results of the country's presidential election. In scenes evocative of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S....
NPR
Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides
President Biden's new border enforcement plan is receiving criticism from all sides. Republicans view it as too little, too late. Some Democrats think it doesn't address the humanitarian situation on the border. So let's ask an immigrant advocate who is actually there. Fernando Garcia is executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. He joins us now from El Paso, Texas. Fernando, welcome to the show. What did you make of the president's visit there yesterday?
NPR
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center in Washington are under DOJ review
President Biden's personal attorneys have discovered classified documents among what appear to be Obama-era records when the current president was vice president, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, the special counsel to the president. Biden's attorneys found the documents while packing other materials in a locked closet at the...
NPR
President Biden faces questions on classified documents found at his former office
President Biden faces questions this morning about his handling of classified government documents. The president's personal lawyers say they found a, quote, "small number of documents" in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center in November before the midterm elections when they were packing up the president's former office. The documents date back to his time as vice president. The White House says it notified the National Archives on the same day. The Archives collected the documents the following morning, and the matter is under review by the Justice Department. None of the documents were the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives, according to the president's attorneys. Brandon Van Grack is a former federal prosecutor who's investigated and prosecuted dozens of cases involving the Espionage Act, and he joins us now to discuss. Good morning.
Comments / 0