President Biden faces questions this morning about his handling of classified government documents. The president's personal lawyers say they found a, quote, "small number of documents" in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center in November before the midterm elections when they were packing up the president's former office. The documents date back to his time as vice president. The White House says it notified the National Archives on the same day. The Archives collected the documents the following morning, and the matter is under review by the Justice Department. None of the documents were the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives, according to the president's attorneys. Brandon Van Grack is a former federal prosecutor who's investigated and prosecuted dozens of cases involving the Espionage Act, and he joins us now to discuss. Good morning.

