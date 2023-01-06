ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
NPR

'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race

This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. The year is new, and no one yet knows what the best books of this year will be. But many critics, including our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, agree that one of the best books of 2022 was written by my guest, Jonathan Escoffery. We didn't catch up with him in 2022, but we're going to do that now.
NPR

Prince Harry's much talked about memoir 'Spare' is on bookstore shelves

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Martin Pengelly of The Guardian, who obtained a copy of Spare before it was published. The book has created a major scandal involving the British royal family. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been generating a...

