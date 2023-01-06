Read full article on original website
Related
Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.
Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.
Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82
ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
NPR
'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. The year is new, and no one yet knows what the best books of this year will be. But many critics, including our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, agree that one of the best books of 2022 was written by my guest, Jonathan Escoffery. We didn't catch up with him in 2022, but we're going to do that now.
NPR
Prince Harry's much talked about memoir 'Spare' is on bookstore shelves
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Martin Pengelly of The Guardian, who obtained a copy of Spare before it was published. The book has created a major scandal involving the British royal family. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been generating a...
Comments / 0