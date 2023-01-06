ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man's car was stolen at gunpoint while he was delivering food in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Monday night. Police say the victim was delivering food in the 2600 block of North St. Louis Avenue around 10:50 p.m. when a man came up to him and took his car keys while showing a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Man Pointed Rifle at Parents, Children During Carjacking, Prosecutors Say

A Chicago man is accused of pointing a rifle at a man, his fiancee and their three young children during a North Lawndale carjacking late last year. Sederick Wright, 22, will remain held without bail following his arrest this week on felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking stemming from a Dec. 15 carjacking in which he and three others allegedly stole a family’s vehicle at gunpoint.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn: Robbers using online marketplaces to lure victims

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about criminals who are robbing victims using online buying and selling apps. There have been two incidents in the past month where vitims were lured to the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue in Park Manor where they were robbed. The victims arrived...
CHICAGO, IL

