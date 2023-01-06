Read full article on original website
Woman robbed two people within 20 minutes in Portage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a woman who robbed two people at knifepoint on Sunday in Portage Park.In both robberies, the woman was driving a red Kia sedan when she approached the victims, flashed a knife, and demanded their purse, according to police. In one of the robberies, she pressed the knife to the victim's back, causing a small cut.Police said the first robbery happened around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later in the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The woman is described as African American, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, weighing 125 to 135 pounds, with short hair dyed orange. She was wearing a blue surgical mask and a long purple winter coat.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man's car was stolen at gunpoint while he was delivering food in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood Monday night. Police say the victim was delivering food in the 2600 block of North St. Louis Avenue around 10:50 p.m. when a man came up to him and took his car keys while showing a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning. Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital...
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
fox32chicago.com
2 charged with robbing, carjacking and kidnapping Chicago man in Rivers Casino parking lot
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping a Chicago man during a carjacking last Thursday at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines. About 12:41 a.m., a 54-year-old man got out of his vehicle in the casino's parking lot and was approached by two men, who pointed a gun in his face, according to Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
Chicago police seek woman stealing purses at knifepoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported Sunday on the Northwest Side. In each case, the suspect was driving a red Kia sedan when she pulled out a knife and attempted to take the victim's purse, according to an alert from Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Males driving blue Hyundai suspected of stealing multiple cars in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police believe two people are responsible for stealing or vandalizing eight cars since last month in Englewood on the South Side. In each incident, someone parked their vehicle then discovered it missing or damaged on the same day or the next day, Chicago police said. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking couple at gunpoint on West Side while their kids were in the vehicle
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side last month. Sederick Wright, 22, faces one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16.
2 armed robberies occur minutes apart on South Side, police say
The first incident occurred about at 73rd and Calumet when two gunmen left a white sedan and demanded a cellphone and passcode before fleeing, according to Chicago police said. A similar incident happened about 15 minutes later at 73rd and Prairie.
Chicago Man Pointed Rifle at Parents, Children During Carjacking, Prosecutors Say
A Chicago man is accused of pointing a rifle at a man, his fiancee and their three young children during a North Lawndale carjacking late last year. Sederick Wright, 22, will remain held without bail following his arrest this week on felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking stemming from a Dec. 15 carjacking in which he and three others allegedly stole a family’s vehicle at gunpoint.
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
Chicago Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside South Loop Condo
'She didn’t deserve what happened to her.'
South Loop shooting: Man, woman ID'd after being found shot to death in home
Two people were found fatally shot inside a home in the South Loop, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
VIDEO: SUV throwing sparks strikes multiple parked vehicles in Chicago
CHICAGO - The driver of an SUV is in custody after slamming into multiple parked cars early Sunday in Cragin on the North Side. About 12:12 a.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue when it struck multiple parked cars, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn: Robbers using online marketplaces to lure victims
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about criminals who are robbing victims using online buying and selling apps. There have been two incidents in the past month where vitims were lured to the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue in Park Manor where they were robbed. The victims arrived...
Lunchtime robbers hit 2 suburban banks within 30 minutes, authorities say
No injuries were reported.
