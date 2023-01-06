ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer arrested, body-cam video conflicts with report of arrest he made, Jacksonville sheriff says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
An officer was arrested after the sheriff said he inaccurately documented the events that led up to an arrest.

Cecil Grant, who has been an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office since 2013, now faces a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Friday.

Grant and another officer responded to a call for service in December. Both officers had body-worn cameras.

A man at the home was arrested by Grant. Investigators reviewed the body-worn camera video and found Grant’s documentation of the report was wrong.

Waters said there was no probable cause to arrest the man and he should not have ever been arrested.

“We are a society of the laws and no one is above the law,” Waters said of Grant’s arrest.

Waters was asked why Grant reportedly inaccurately documented the incident.

“Apparently he just didn’t want to tell the truth at that point,” Waters said.

This is the first arrest of a JSO employee in 2023. Ten JSO employees were arrested for criminal offenses in 2022, Waters said.

