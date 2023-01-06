Bradley Archer to withdraw name from portal and return to Stanford

The former four-star tight end will be returning to the farm

After being one of the first Stanford players to enter their name into the transfer portal following the season and departure of David Shaw, on Thursday, former four-star tight end Bradley Archer announced he will finish his career at Stanford.

Archer has accumulated four receptions for 32 yards in his Stanford career, and has had a fairly consistent role as a blocking tight end the past two seasons, playing 10 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022. He committed to Stanford after once being committed to Cal, but once he was finally admitted to Stanford, flipped his commitment.

In terms what his role will be next year, it is fairly hard to determine what Troy Taylor has in store for him. The tight end room is actually one of the deepest position groups on the roster, with Benjamin Yurosek and Sam Roush viewed as the top two tight ends. Taylor does however like using tight ends, as Sacramento State's leading pass catcher was actually a tight end.

Regardless, more experience coming back will only help this team next season.