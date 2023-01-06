ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Bradley Archer to withdraw name from portal and return to Stanford

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saPf4_0k5wO1BL00

The former four-star tight end will be returning to the farm

After being one of the first Stanford players to enter their name into the transfer portal following the season and departure of David Shaw, on Thursday, former four-star tight end Bradley Archer announced he will finish his career at Stanford.

Archer has accumulated four receptions for 32 yards in his Stanford career, and has had a fairly consistent role as a blocking tight end the past two seasons, playing 10 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022. He committed to Stanford after once being committed to Cal, but once he was finally admitted to Stanford, flipped his commitment.

In terms what his role will be next year, it is fairly hard to determine what Troy Taylor has in store for him. The tight end room is actually one of the deepest position groups on the roster, with Benjamin Yurosek and Sam Roush viewed as the top two tight ends. Taylor does however like using tight ends, as Sacramento State's leading pass catcher was actually a tight end.

Regardless, more experience coming back will only help this team next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3.5-magnitude earthquake felt near Eureka

(KRON) — There was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake near the Northern California coast Friday morning. The tremblor was located about 12 miles southwest of Eureka and about 2.5 miles from Humboldt Hill. There have been no initial reports of damages or injuries.
EUREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
abc10.com

TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
CALIFORNIA STATE
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
576
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy