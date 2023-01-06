Read full article on original website
Redwood, Renville, Kandiyohi Counties host Virtual Career Fair Jan. 18
Right now, Redwood County has a near-historic low unemployment rate. To keep that trend going, Redwood, Renville, and Kandiyohi Counties are teaming up for a second time to host the West Central Virtual Career Fair this coming Wednesday, Jan. 18. The career fair is aimed at bringing together two audiences:...
Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Watonwan County
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County. A University of Minnesota Extension employee contacted the MDA after suspecting a group of trees in Butterfield was infested with EAB. Federal identification confirmed the presence of the insect larvae, which kill ash trees by...
Barbara L. Mages
Barbara L. Mages age 93, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on January 5, 2023, at Banner Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. Service Information is pending. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Renville County Parks Winter Recreation Trails Now Groomed
As of Tuesday, winter recreation trails in Beaver Falls and Skalbekken County Parks have been groomed to allow for walking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking, and other non-motorized recreational uses. Jesse Diehn, Renville County Parks Manager, stated, “The trails have been groomed with two sets of parallel ski tracks, allowing...
Linda May Wellnitz
Linda May Wellnitz was born April 11, 1948 to Fred “Teddy” and Susan (Osborn) Wellnitz in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. In her early years, she attended school in Franklin. After graduation, Linda tried her hand at big city life in Minneapolis, working at Northwest Airlines. A few years later, she decided that she preferred the slower pace of small town life and returned to Franklin. After returning to Franklin, Linda settled into a comfortable life surrounded by family and friends while working at Zytec in Redwood Falls. As much as she was part of the Wellnitz family, she was also actively involved with the McFarland, Hall, Osborn, and Gallery families in the area. She was a common sight at family gatherings around Franklin where she would light up the room with her infectious laughter. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed searching for additions to her expansive Beanie Baby collection and taking leisurely drives with windows down. After 60 years working and living in the Franklin area, Linda decided it was time to slow things down and retire in Olivia. During her retirement, she enjoyed the company of new friends while exploring her creative side, crafting beautiful and unique greeting cards. Throughout her retirement she remained close to and visited family and old friends often. Throughout her life, Linda remained young at heart, continuing to enjoy the music, games, and creative outlets that brought her joy in her youth. She took great pleasure in the simple things in life like a good meal, engaging conversation, and the refreshing taste of an ice cold Mountain Dew.
Clara City woman dies in collision on icy road near Granite Falls Saturday
A Clara City woman died in a collision north of Granite Falls Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 7 Hailey Ann Burghuis, age 19, of Clara City, was driving a Chrysler Town and Country on Highway 7. About eight miles west of Clara City, near the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, her vehicle collided on an icy road with a Ford Explorer being driven by Eric Karl Heimer, age 65, of Spearfish, South Dakota.
Two injured in Yellow Medicine County rollover on icy road Sunday
Two people were injured when the vehicle they were riding in slid off the roads in Yellow Medicine County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 8 Jacob Allen Long, age 42, of Hamlet, Nebraska, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 68. At about4:45 p.m., near mile post 3, the Tahoe lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
