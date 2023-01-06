Linda May Wellnitz was born April 11, 1948 to Fred “Teddy” and Susan (Osborn) Wellnitz in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. In her early years, she attended school in Franklin. After graduation, Linda tried her hand at big city life in Minneapolis, working at Northwest Airlines. A few years later, she decided that she preferred the slower pace of small town life and returned to Franklin. After returning to Franklin, Linda settled into a comfortable life surrounded by family and friends while working at Zytec in Redwood Falls. As much as she was part of the Wellnitz family, she was also actively involved with the McFarland, Hall, Osborn, and Gallery families in the area. She was a common sight at family gatherings around Franklin where she would light up the room with her infectious laughter. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed searching for additions to her expansive Beanie Baby collection and taking leisurely drives with windows down. After 60 years working and living in the Franklin area, Linda decided it was time to slow things down and retire in Olivia. During her retirement, she enjoyed the company of new friends while exploring her creative side, crafting beautiful and unique greeting cards. Throughout her retirement she remained close to and visited family and old friends often. Throughout her life, Linda remained young at heart, continuing to enjoy the music, games, and creative outlets that brought her joy in her youth. She took great pleasure in the simple things in life like a good meal, engaging conversation, and the refreshing taste of an ice cold Mountain Dew.

