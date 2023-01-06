ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
Country Thang Daily

Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”

From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Pitchfork

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
WASHINGTON STATE
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Yardbarker

The greatest Yacht Rock songs of all time

How does one describe yacht rock? The folks at MasterClass did a pretty good job. Essentially, it's a component of soft rock, adult contemporary, and Album-oriented rock (AOR) all rolled into one. Popular in the late 1970s and into the '80s, there are some notable tunes of the ilk (smooth rhythms, light or "breezy" vocals, well-polished and produced) from earlier in the '70s that fall into this category.
American Songwriter

20 Landmark Albums Turning 50 in 2023

Little did artists know then, but the year 1973 would give birth to some of modern day’s most influential works. It was a year that saw unprecedented amounts of experimental prog-rock releases, impressive debuts, unforgettable follow-ups, and overall landmark albums. Now, those albums are celebrating their golden anniversary. Here...
Robb Report

Prince and Whitney Houston vs. Shakira and Journey: Which Music Company Owns the Greatest Hits?

‘Selling out” used to be a bad thing. But then certain musicians started getting offered up to half a billion dollars for the rights to their entire recording output, and selling out suddenly became rather enviable. Investors spent $5.3 billion on music catalogs last year, snapping up artists’ oeuvres the way people used to collect LPs, and everyone from Bruce Springsteen ($500 million) to Bob Dylan ($300 million) has decided to cash in. Two of the strongest players in the game are Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Which has the best playlist? Listen up.  Primary Wave Hipgnosis Songs Fund THE ARTIST WHO...
American Songwriter

Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine

John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
American Songwriter

The 1990s: Grunge vs. Jam Bands

Was there a decade with a more diverse selection of prominent musical genres than the 1990s?. To open the decade, there was rap and rock. To close the decade, there were boy bands and bubble gum pop. But in the middle, there was grunge and there were jam bands. At basically the exact same time.
COLORADO STATE
Connecticut Public

Lizzie Gottlieb talks 'Turn Every Page' documentary

The relationship between a writer and editor can be a tenuous one, like any partnership, you know? You have a shared goal in mind, maybe slightly different ways to get there. Maybe something one of you says rubs the other in a weird way. But, you know, you find ways to make it work. Across five books for 50 years, writer Robert Caro and his editor Robert Gottlieb have been making it work. From the 1970s, when Caro started writing "The Power Broker," his momentous biography of New York City urban planner Robert Moses, up until now, when they are knee-deep in the fifth and final volume of "The Years Of Lyndon Johnson." Filmmaker Lizzie Gottlieb has gotten as close to this partnership as anyone can. She's Robert Gottlieb's daughter and is out now with a documentary about the two titled "Turn Every Page." Now Lizzie Gottlieb is here with us to talk about it. Lizzie, welcome to the show.
Connecticut Public

'Fresh Air' remembers an icon of Philly sound, music producer Thom Bell

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. Thom Bell, one of the principal architects of the Philly sound, died late last month at the age of 79. Today, we're going to listen to Terry's 2006 interview with him. Bell was a songwriter, arranger and producer and a classically trained pianist. You could hear that influence in his work. He brought violin, harp, French horn, oboe, sitar, timpani and other instruments to his arrangements. He arranged "Drowning In The Sea Of Love" by Joe Simon and "Backstabbers" by The O'Jays. Before that, he worked with the Philadelphia label Cameo Records. He co-wrote The Stylistics hits "You Are Everything," "Betcha By Golly Wow," "Break Up To Make Up" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New." For The Spinners, he co-composed "I'll Be Around."
NPR

Blues legend Buddy Guy on The Song That Changed His Life

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are. This week, we're joined by guitarist Buddy Guy. Buddy is one of the greatest blues guitarists alive today. He's...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman to Be Honored at Grammy Producers & Engineers Wing Event

The Recording Academy’sProducers & Engineers Wing will kick off Grammy Week with an event honoring drummer, producer, and three-time Grammy winner Terri Lyne Carrington and classical producer and 13-time Grammy winner Judith Sherman. The event will take place Wed., Feb. 1 at the Village Studios in Los Angeles. Along with paying homage to Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators. “We’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list

MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time. To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20. Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot. RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers StrikeFor Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy." As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy