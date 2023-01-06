Read full article on original website
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know “Ghostbusters” Writer Ray Parker Jr. Wrote for Other Artists
Long before writing, performing, and producing the theme song to the original Ghostbusters movie in 1984, Ray Parker Jr. began playing guitar for band leader Bohannan and ended up touring with the Motown group The Spinners. By the age of 16, Parker Jr. was already performing as a session musician for Marvin Gaye.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Yardbarker
The greatest Yacht Rock songs of all time
How does one describe yacht rock? The folks at MasterClass did a pretty good job. Essentially, it's a component of soft rock, adult contemporary, and Album-oriented rock (AOR) all rolled into one. Popular in the late 1970s and into the '80s, there are some notable tunes of the ilk (smooth rhythms, light or "breezy" vocals, well-polished and produced) from earlier in the '70s that fall into this category.
20 Landmark Albums Turning 50 in 2023
Little did artists know then, but the year 1973 would give birth to some of modern day’s most influential works. It was a year that saw unprecedented amounts of experimental prog-rock releases, impressive debuts, unforgettable follow-ups, and overall landmark albums. Now, those albums are celebrating their golden anniversary. Here...
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Prince and Whitney Houston vs. Shakira and Journey: Which Music Company Owns the Greatest Hits?
‘Selling out” used to be a bad thing. But then certain musicians started getting offered up to half a billion dollars for the rights to their entire recording output, and selling out suddenly became rather enviable. Investors spent $5.3 billion on music catalogs last year, snapping up artists’ oeuvres the way people used to collect LPs, and everyone from Bruce Springsteen ($500 million) to Bob Dylan ($300 million) has decided to cash in. Two of the strongest players in the game are Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Which has the best playlist? Listen up. Primary Wave Hipgnosis Songs Fund THE ARTIST WHO...
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine
John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
The 1990s: Grunge vs. Jam Bands
Was there a decade with a more diverse selection of prominent musical genres than the 1990s?. To open the decade, there was rap and rock. To close the decade, there were boy bands and bubble gum pop. But in the middle, there was grunge and there were jam bands. At basically the exact same time.
Lizzie Gottlieb talks 'Turn Every Page' documentary
The relationship between a writer and editor can be a tenuous one, like any partnership, you know? You have a shared goal in mind, maybe slightly different ways to get there. Maybe something one of you says rubs the other in a weird way. But, you know, you find ways to make it work. Across five books for 50 years, writer Robert Caro and his editor Robert Gottlieb have been making it work. From the 1970s, when Caro started writing "The Power Broker," his momentous biography of New York City urban planner Robert Moses, up until now, when they are knee-deep in the fifth and final volume of "The Years Of Lyndon Johnson." Filmmaker Lizzie Gottlieb has gotten as close to this partnership as anyone can. She's Robert Gottlieb's daughter and is out now with a documentary about the two titled "Turn Every Page." Now Lizzie Gottlieb is here with us to talk about it. Lizzie, welcome to the show.
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
'Fresh Air' remembers an icon of Philly sound, music producer Thom Bell
This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. Thom Bell, one of the principal architects of the Philly sound, died late last month at the age of 79. Today, we're going to listen to Terry's 2006 interview with him. Bell was a songwriter, arranger and producer and a classically trained pianist. You could hear that influence in his work. He brought violin, harp, French horn, oboe, sitar, timpani and other instruments to his arrangements. He arranged "Drowning In The Sea Of Love" by Joe Simon and "Backstabbers" by The O'Jays. Before that, he worked with the Philadelphia label Cameo Records. He co-wrote The Stylistics hits "You Are Everything," "Betcha By Golly Wow," "Break Up To Make Up" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New." For The Spinners, he co-composed "I'll Be Around."
Stevie Nicks Added Her Own Magic To Her ‘Silent Night’ Cover To Make It ‘More Compassionate’
Producer Jimmy Lovine created a charity album, A Very Special Christmas, in 1987 for the Special Olympics. Many music icons contributed their voices to the album, including Stevie Nicks with her “Silent Night” cover. Singer-songwriter Nicks admitted adding her own spin with extra lyrics to sound more compassionate.
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
NPR
Blues legend Buddy Guy on The Song That Changed His Life
The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are. This week, we're joined by guitarist Buddy Guy. Buddy is one of the greatest blues guitarists alive today. He's...
Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman to Be Honored at Grammy Producers & Engineers Wing Event
The Recording Academy’sProducers & Engineers Wing will kick off Grammy Week with an event honoring drummer, producer, and three-time Grammy winner Terri Lyne Carrington and classical producer and 13-time Grammy winner Judith Sherman. The event will take place Wed., Feb. 1 at the Village Studios in Los Angeles. Along with paying homage to Carrington and Sherman, the event will also celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members, who advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators. “We’re...
Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list
MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time. To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20. Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot. RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers StrikeFor Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy." As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.
