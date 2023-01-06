Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Barbara L. Mages
Barbara L. Mages age 93, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on January 5, 2023, at Banner Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. Service Information is pending. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
myklgr.com
Clara City woman dies in collision on icy road near Granite Falls Saturday
A Clara City woman died in a collision north of Granite Falls Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 7 Hailey Ann Burghuis, age 19, of Clara City, was driving a Chrysler Town and Country on Highway 7. About eight miles west of Clara City, near the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, her vehicle collided on an icy road with a Ford Explorer being driven by Eric Karl Heimer, age 65, of Spearfish, South Dakota.
myklgr.com
Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Watonwan County
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County. A University of Minnesota Extension employee contacted the MDA after suspecting a group of trees in Butterfield was infested with EAB. Federal identification confirmed the presence of the insect larvae, which kill ash trees by...
myklgr.com
Redwood, Renville, Kandiyohi Counties host Virtual Career Fair Jan. 18
Right now, Redwood County has a near-historic low unemployment rate. To keep that trend going, Redwood, Renville, and Kandiyohi Counties are teaming up for a second time to host the West Central Virtual Career Fair this coming Wednesday, Jan. 18. The career fair is aimed at bringing together two audiences:...
myklgr.com
Two injured in Yellow Medicine County rollover on icy road Sunday
Two people were injured when the vehicle they were riding in slid off the roads in Yellow Medicine County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 8 Jacob Allen Long, age 42, of Hamlet, Nebraska, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 68. At about4:45 p.m., near mile post 3, the Tahoe lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
myklgr.com
Renville County Parks Winter Recreation Trails Now Groomed
As of Tuesday, winter recreation trails in Beaver Falls and Skalbekken County Parks have been groomed to allow for walking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking, and other non-motorized recreational uses. Jesse Diehn, Renville County Parks Manager, stated, “The trails have been groomed with two sets of parallel ski tracks, allowing...
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
