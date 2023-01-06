Read full article on original website
Blanca Firo
3d ago
I think he is awesome , enjoys his job & we need more people like him in ❤️ Corpus Christi Tx with lots of enthusiasm ❗ 😉 👍
Reply(2)
26
Mary Smith
3d ago
when someone does a great Job and brings positive energy to the company. wow how ungrateful can they be. shame on them.
Reply
13
queen of sarcasm
3d ago
Time to change jobs…. You’d make 100 times more money if you left that company for somewhere else
Reply
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Comments / 23