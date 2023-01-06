ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments

Blanca Firo
3d ago

I think he is awesome , enjoys his job & we need more people like him in ❤️ Corpus Christi Tx with lots of enthusiasm ❗ 😉 👍

26
Mary Smith
3d ago

when someone does a great Job and brings positive energy to the company. wow how ungrateful can they be. shame on them.

13
queen of sarcasm
3d ago

Time to change jobs…. You’d make 100 times more money if you left that company for somewhere else

13
 

US105

The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now

When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

Corpus Christi police officer who was shot, involved in December police shooting named

The Corpus Christi Police Department identified an officer who shot a 16-year-old boy after the boy allegedly shot the officer in early December 2022. A Corpus Christi police officer and a male suspect were hospitalized after a shooting on South Padre Island Drive near Mattress Firm on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. CCPD Chief Mike Markle said a Nueces County sheriff’s officer called their dispatch line following a report of a stolen vehicle.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments

