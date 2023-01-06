When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO