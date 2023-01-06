ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

Alan Dershowitz Makes His Closing Argument

By A.R. HOFFMAN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBiL5_0k5wGmfn00

By his own account, Alan Dershowitz is working on his 53rd book, and soon had a plane to Miami to catch. Nevertheless, there he was on Zoom, in a memorabilia-clad office, to tell the Sun that President Trump is not his friend, that we should worry about college campuses (but not Israel), and that he has a bone to pick with Jewish leaders.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

The 84-year-old law professor emeritus at Harvard was the youngest full faculty member in that schoolandapos;s history. He has spent his career in the courtroom and the spotlight, counting Anatoly Sharansky, Mike Tyson, Julian Assange, O.J. Simpson, and Harvey Weinstein among his clients. His staccato Brooklynesse was for decades a television staple.andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Dershowitz, whose 2003 book “The Case for Israel” sits dog-eared in this reporter’s childhood bedroom, is against the judicial reforms that Prime Minister Netanyanhu’s government has introduced, which would bring the Jewish state’s high court more firmly under the heel of the legislature.andamp;nbsp;

The law professor sees the “hard right” in Israel as moving against the judiciary, just as he perceives the “hard left” in America pursuing a similar course via court packing, term limits, and efforts to shrink the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction. Democracies, he observes, will always view unelected jurists with gimlet eyes.andamp;nbsp;

Despite opposing the changes proposed by Mr. Netanyahu’s justice minister as harmful to the “crown jewel” that is Israel’s Supreme Court, Mr. Dershowitz insists that “hysteria” has set in among Israel’s detractors and that they need to “calm down.” Even if these reforms are passed, he insists, Israel will abide as a “vibrant democracy,” albeit one harder to defend from its enemies.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Dershowitz refuses to “do an Abe Foxman,” in reference to the longtime leader of the Anti-Defamation League who recently told the Jerusalem Post in reference to Israel’s new government: ​​“I’ve always said that [my support of Israel] is unconditional, but it’s conditional” on the nature of Israel’s democracy.andamp;nbsp;

While Mr. Dershowitz is sanguine about Israel, he is far from optimistic about the campus where he spent more than a half century teaching. “Harvard is moving in the wrong direction,” he notes, toward “wokeness” and “limits on free speech and due process.” He calls the Harvard Crimson endorsement of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction movement an “abomination.”

Too often, Mr. Dershowitz explains, it is law students who “take the lead in denying free speech and due process,” betraying the principles that they study and commit to uphold. No longer are law, medical, and business schools firewalls against undergraduate radicalism; those bounds have been breached, and pre-professionals have proved just as susceptible as freshmen.andamp;nbsp;

The self-described liberal Democrat worries that antisemitism from the left is “more dangerous” than its counterpart that emanates from the right because of its purchase on au courant intellectual trends and its forward-leaning veneer. Prejudice from the right is of the past, Mr. Dershowitz believes. Its progressive strain comes cloaked in the fashions of the future.

andamp;nbsp;Mr. Dershowitz “looks forward to voting against President Trump for the third time,” but nevertheless represented him before the Senate in his first impeachment trial. He asserts that the January 6 committee engaged in an “illegal bill of attainder,” and that the effort to “get Trump” is itself a danger to civil liberties.andamp;nbsp;

Turning to the looming possibility that indictments against Mr. Trump could be handed up in relation to documents found at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Dershowitz articulates a two-part test. The first is whether it meets the “Richard Nixon standard,” meaning that the president’s own party has turned on him. Second, there must be a “single standard,” i.e. Mr. Trump’s actions have to be “substantially worse than what Secretary Clinton did.”andamp;nbsp;

Turning to the January 6 investigation into Mr. Trump, Mr. Dershowitz “doesn’t think there is a case” even if the former president’s speech at the Oval that day was “ill advised.” He calls out his one-time colleague, Laurence Tribe, for an approach that would throw out the Constitution if it meant delivering Mr. Trump’s head on a pike. Mr. Tribe teaches constitutional law.andamp;nbsp;

Casting his gaze to the Supreme Court, Mr. Dershowitz rejects the notion that it is “broken,” instead urging lawmakers and citizens to “preserve it.” He predicts, and supports, the end of affirmative action in its current form, suggesting that the court will come around to the “Martin Luther King Jr. ‘I have a dream’” school of constitutional interpretation that centers character and not race. A broad approach to meritocracy is best, he believes.

The Sun asked Mr. Dershowitz about New York Times v. Sullivan , the Supreme Court case from 1964 that set a high standard to prove defamation. Mr. Dershowitz first saw that case as a clerk for Justice Arthur Goldberg, who voted with the unanimous majority. Now, he concedes that the court set too high a bar for allegedly defamed plaintiffs to clear. A libel case involving Governor Palin and the Times is set to be heard before the riders of the Second Circuit.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

That position is personal for Mr. Dershowitz. One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, just withdrew a lawsuit against the lawyer, alleging that she was repeatedly trafficked by Epstein to Mr. Dershowitz. The latter has maintained his innocence, and now Ms. Giuffre admits that she could have made a “mistake” due to inhabiting a “very stressful and traumatic environment.”andamp;nbsp;

Despite the evaporation of that allegation, Mr. Dershowitz argues that he is still feeling the ill effects of that accusation and his defense of Mr. Trump. While “real predators” should be prosecuted, he believes that “defamation has become a business model” and “MeToo has become an extortion racket” for lawyers. Other attorneys have told him they fear “being Dershowitzed.”

Mr. Dershowitz takes the position that he is the “exact right person to fight back” because he “has nothing to hide.”

Comments / 0

Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1000
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy