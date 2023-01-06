ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wfmynews2.com

North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
