North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
What is COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5?
The majority of North Carolina’s counties are seeing high community levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. It’s because of a new subvariant XBB.1.5.
'No way this happened again' | NC woman wins $2 million prize months after $1 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just two months after winning a $1 million lottery prize, Kenya Sloan doubled her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off. "I was like, no way this happened again," Sloan said. She bought her lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket in October form the Esha Food...
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
