Cedar Rapids, IA

First Alert Forecast

Jury selection underway for trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Jury selection is underway now for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors. Updated: 10 hours ago. John Deere is allowing...
Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
Iowa City Blick workers accept donations for local nonprofit

Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of a popular coffee shop and restaurant in Swisher say they’re looking to sell their labor of love as they look towards retirement. Owners Karen and Craig Vondracek made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, saying they hope someone will continue their tradition of serving the community.
A tour of the new KCRG-TV9 studio

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Air Service Task...
Slippery Conditions Could Develop Overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, a weak system heads toward the state. As it moves through tonight drizzle, fog and a wintry mix are possible. The bottom line is that roads could certainly be impacted. Stay up to date on the latest road conditions overnight through Wednesday morning. A second system, moving southeast of the state, could bring an additional wintry mix tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Again, this could bring slick spots and stretches. Overall temperatures stay above normal for the middle of January. Have a great night!
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address

Weddings see impacts from inflation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wedding industry is seeing the impact of inflation. Some local vendors say while they’re seeing the number of weddings they’re doing go up the costs of putting a wedding on are also rising. One local bridal store says they’ve had to increase prices for wedding dresses.
Access to recycling limited at Cedar Rapids apartment complexes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There used to be both green and white dumpsters at Pheasant Run Apartments. Now, the white ones are gone. “There was two dumpsters. So one must have been for recycling and the other for regular trash,“ said Draziyo Amuda, who lives at the complex. She was right, and the removal of the white recycling dumpsters means an uncertain future for recycling at the complex.
Working Iowa: Riverside bar & grill hiring

Murphy’s in Riverside is back open and hiring

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple in the community for more than 25 years, Murphy’s Bar and Grill was closed for a bit. They recently reopened under new ownership and are hiring. “We are always looking for bartenders and kitchen staff, part-time,” Murphy’s Bar and Grill owner Carrie Westcott...
Federal public health emergency for COVID-19 to expire

One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids

