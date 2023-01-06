ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton haven’t gotten over MSG analyst’s All-Star snub

Wally Szczerbiak wasn’t named, but the Pacers clearly aren’t over the MSG Network analyst’s harsh criticism of star Tyrese Haliburton as they head into Wednesday’s clash with the Knicks. The last time the teams played — a 109-106 Knicks’ win in Indiana on Dec. 18 — Szczerbiak took some unsolicited jabs at Haliburton on the postgame show, saying he was unable to help the Pacers close out the win. Szczerbiak called him a “Mr. supposed wannabe fake All-Star.” “He’s a very good player, he’s not gonna make the All-Star team,” he said. “A guy like Julius Randle or Jalen Brunson will make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX

