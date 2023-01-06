ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Kurt Warner Retired From the NFL at 38 but Almost Returned to the Arizona Cardinals as a 43-Year-Old

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Kurt Warner ‘s professional football career was unlike anything we’ve ever seen — or will see ever again, for that matter. After going undrafted in the 1994 NFL Draft, the Northern Iowa product started bagging groceries at a Cedar Falls grocery store before joining the Arena Football League in 1995. Two years later, Warner received a second chance in the NFL when he signed with the St. Louis Rams. A Trent Green injury forced him into a starting spot in 1999, and the rest is history.

After 12 years in the NFL, four Pro Bowl appearances, two MVP awards, and a Super Bowl title, Warner called it quits in 2010. But that almost wasn’t the end of his NFL story. In 2014, when the Arizona Cardinals were scrambling for quarterback help with Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton injured, Warner admitted he nearly came out of retirement for a swan song at 43 years of age.

Kurt Warner nearly came out of retirement to rejoin the Cardinals at 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bS2VS_0k5wEruc00
Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

When Warner retired in 2010, it felt as if he had a little bit left in the tank. Just two years prior, the QB threw for 4,583 yards and 30 touchdowns, made the Pro Bowl, and finished seventh in MVP voting. Even in his final season with the Cardinals, he was 10th in the NFL with 26 touchdown passes.

But at 38 years of age, Warner decided it was time to walk away. He quickly made the move to the booth by becoming a broadcaster for the Iowa Barnstormers, his old AFL team, in 2011. A few years later, though, he got the itch again.

In the middle of the 2014 season, the Cardinals lost both Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton to injuries, leaving a vacancy at the QB position. Warner, who was 43 at the time, admitted on NFL Network that year that he thought about returning to the Cardinals for a swan song, per Pro Football Talk .

“I would have considered it,” Warner said about coming out of retirement on The Dan Patrick Show in 2015, per ESPN . “Physically, I feel really, really good. Now, is that the same as [playing quarterback] in the NFL? No. … Had they truly reached out and we would’ve talked about it, I would’ve considered it.”

After thinking it through for a bit, though, Warner decided he wouldn’t have been able to play up to his sky-high expectations after being away from the field for five years.

“My biggest concern was screwing it up,” he said. “Even if expectations weren’t high, they would’ve been for me. … If I was the reason they lost, that would’ve been hard for me to handle.”

Would Kurt Warner have been the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history?

Related

Where Is Kurt Warner Now?

Playing quarterback in the NFL past the age of 42 seems nearly impossible, but a handful of players have done it throughout the history of the league. Hell, Tom Brady is still playing at a high level today as a 45-year-old.

Seven quarterbacks in NFL history have played at the age of 43 or older. The record belongs to George Blanda , who played 26 seasons in the NFL and didn’t retire until he was 48.

Although Brady has proven quarterbacks can still be successful in the NFL past the age of 43, he’s an anomaly in that sense. Most of the other six QBs were backups late in their careers, so it’s hard to imagine Warner would’ve had much success returning to the Cardinals after five years away from the game.

The post Kurt Warner Retired From the NFL at 38 but Almost Returned to the Arizona Cardinals as a 43-Year-Old appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement

Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news

There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision

When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet.  Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season.  Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor

Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

225K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy