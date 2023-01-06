ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Tyrecus Davis picks Wyoming over conference foes CSU, SJSU

LARAMIE -- Ten different programs came knocking. Tyrecus Davis chose Wyoming. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Navarro Junior College product made it official Saturday, committing to Craig Bohl's Cowboys. The cornerback from Greenville, Texas has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the fourth transfer to come to Laramie this offseason, joining...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023

Campbell County 6-3 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 3-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-8 Jackson 0-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 3-3, 1-0 Newcastle 4-1.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cowboys Look to Snap 5-game Skid Tonight in Logan

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road heading to Utah State on Tuesday evening in an 8:30 p.m. start in a contest on FS1. The Cowboys took both meetings with the Aggies last season including a road win. David Gascon will be on the call for FS1 with Joe Cravens on color.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members

As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One

University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne

A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie

As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

SEE: Weird Medicines From An Old Wyoming Pharmacy

There are many medications on the market today that really don't do anything. Yet people swear by them. We always have to hear that long list of side effects during those drug TV commercials. Wonder what those commercials would have sounded like for the medicines of long ago. Lets take...
CHUGWATER, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie, Bring Your Best Homemade Jerky

CALLING ALL LARAMIE JERKS ... I mean, Jerky lovers, to Bond's Brewing Company's 3rd annual JERK OFF. (No no... nothing wild please let's keep it PG). Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Join Laramie Reproductive Health For A Dessert Auction

Laramie Reproductive Health is inviting the Laramie community to participate in their annual dessert auction, PIE-IN-THE-SKY Dessert Auction. Laramie Reproductive Health is a local non-profit that ensures access to quality, affordable reproductive healthcare services in Laramie. According to a Facebook post by the organization's president of the board of directors,...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February

Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy