UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
Tyrecus Davis picks Wyoming over conference foes CSU, SJSU
LARAMIE -- Ten different programs came knocking. Tyrecus Davis chose Wyoming. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Navarro Junior College product made it official Saturday, committing to Craig Bohl's Cowboys. The cornerback from Greenville, Texas has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the fourth transfer to come to Laramie this offseason, joining...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023
Campbell County 6-3 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 3-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-8 Jackson 0-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 3-3, 1-0 Newcastle 4-1.
Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February
Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
Cowboys Look to Snap 5-game Skid Tonight in Logan
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road heading to Utah State on Tuesday evening in an 8:30 p.m. start in a contest on FS1. The Cowboys took both meetings with the Aggies last season including a road win. David Gascon will be on the call for FS1 with Joe Cravens on color.
Shorthanded Cowboys Fall in Road Contest at Utah State, 83-63
LOGAN, Utah – The Wyoming Cowboys, who are playing with only eight scholarship players, fell on the road on Tuesday to the Utah State Aggies 83-63 in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The Pokes were without the services of leading scorer Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel,...
City of Laramie Bids Farewell to Outgoing City Council Members
As the City of Laramie welcomes three new Council members, they offer their best wishes to three outgoing members who will be retiring from their seats after years of dedicated service, according to a recent release. Fred Schmechel. Fred Schmechel is an arts and humanities advocate and serial entrepreneur. Fred...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One
University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
SEE: Weird Medicines From An Old Wyoming Pharmacy
There are many medications on the market today that really don't do anything. Yet people swear by them. We always have to hear that long list of side effects during those drug TV commercials. Wonder what those commercials would have sounded like for the medicines of long ago. Lets take...
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the Cheyenne National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's...
Laramie, Bring Your Best Homemade Jerky
CALLING ALL LARAMIE JERKS ... I mean, Jerky lovers, to Bond's Brewing Company's 3rd annual JERK OFF. (No no... nothing wild please let's keep it PG). Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category.
Join Laramie Reproductive Health For A Dessert Auction
Laramie Reproductive Health is inviting the Laramie community to participate in their annual dessert auction, PIE-IN-THE-SKY Dessert Auction. Laramie Reproductive Health is a local non-profit that ensures access to quality, affordable reproductive healthcare services in Laramie. According to a Facebook post by the organization's president of the board of directors,...
Ice Fishing Tournament Happening in Curt Gowdy This January
The Wyoming Ice Fishing Tournament will be back for its 8th annual ice fishing tournament on the 14th of January! What a way to start the year!. Registrations are now open until the day of. Same-day registration starts at 5:30 AM at each lake's "check-in station". Don't miss out!. Keep...
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February
Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
OMG! Country Star Chase Rice’s New Music Video Features Cheyenne
Back in October last year, we discovered that Country Music star Chase Rice was spotted in Downtown Cheyenne on a break from filming his newest music video. Apparently, Rice enjoyed some of his time here in the Magic City of Plains shopping at 307 Roots Boutique. Of course, at the...
